HUNTINGTON — Addiction science specialists at Marshall University say new research shows an individual’s cortisol levels might be able to predict how likely they are to succeed in substance use disorder recovery.

Supported by a rural grant from the Marshall University Robert C. Byrd Center for Rural Health through the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission, the study found lower initial cortisol levels might serve as a predictor for retention in treatment programs for substance use disorder.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

