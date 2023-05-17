Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Research Corporation has announced the winners of the Summer 2023 and Fall 2023 Undergraduate Creative Discovery and Research Awards and the Fall 2023 and Spring 2024 John Marshall Scholars Award program.

The 14 awardees of the Summer 2023 Undergraduate Creative Discovery and Research Awards will receive a $4,000 stipend, and the participating faculty member will receive $1,000. The four awardees for fall 2023 will receive a $1,750 stipend and mentors will receive $750.

Jesten Richardson is a reporter and can be reached at jrichardson@hdmediallc.com and

found on Twitter at @JRichardsonHD.

Recommended for you