HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Research Corporation has announced the winners of the Summer 2023 and Fall 2023 Undergraduate Creative Discovery and Research Awards and the Fall 2023 and Spring 2024 John Marshall Scholars Award program.
The 14 awardees of the Summer 2023 Undergraduate Creative Discovery and Research Awards will receive a $4,000 stipend, and the participating faculty member will receive $1,000. The four awardees for fall 2023 will receive a $1,750 stipend and mentors will receive $750.
The program is open to qualifying students in the College of Science, College of Business, College of Liberal Arts, College of Arts and Media, College of Education and Professional Development, College of Engineering and Computer Sciences, College of Health Professions and the Honors College.
The Summer 2023 awardees are Hamzeh Al-Qawasmi, Jacob Blizzard, Trace Clark, Claire Combs, Jaden Ellison, Dawn Kushner, Rebecca Law, Jacob Lee, Hunter Mitchell, Olivia Perdue, Kate Perkins, Alice Riley, Callie Thacker and Julia Williamson.
The Fall 2023 awardees are Olivia Andrew-Vaughan, Alejandro (Lexi) Martin Hidalgo, Colby Perry and Jasmine Waite.
The four total awardees of the John Marshall Scholars Award Program will each receive a semester-long, four-course reassigned time commitment to pursue original creative work, scholarship or research.
Since its inception, the John Marshall Scholar program has supported the creative discovery and research work of faculty members from the College of Science, College of Business, College of Liberal Arts, College of Arts and Media, College of Education and Professional Development, College of Engineering and Computer Sciences, College of Health Professions and the Library.
The fall 2023 awardees are Slav Gratchev and Pamela Puppo. The spring 2024 awardees are Brittany Canady and Holly Cyphert.