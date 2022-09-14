Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

veteran BLOX.jpg
Metro Creative Connection

HUNTINGTON — A Marshall University program is seeking veteran discussion group leaders for spring 2023, according to a news release. To prepare, discussion leaders must attend an eight-week program at Marshall University from 6-8:20 p.m. Mondays, Oct. 10 through Nov. 28. Discussion leaders will receive a monetary stipend for their participation.

The program, called Testament: Recovering Identity after War, integrates sustained discussion of humanities texts about war with digital humanities platforms to create a network of testimony of and for veterans, their families and friends in recovery in West Virginia. The program is co-directed by Marshall professors Christina Franzen and Robin Conley Riner.

Recommended for you