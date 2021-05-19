HUNTINGTON — A Marshall University professor of music will celebrate a CD release with a livestreamed concert on Wednesday, May 19.
Mark Zanter, who works in the university’s College of Arts and Media, will celebrate the release of “Earth endures; Stars abide,” which is part of Navona Records’ release “Fleeting Realms Volume II,” according to a news release. The concert is part of parent company PARMA Records’ Live Stage concert series.
“I am thrilled about the CD release and my recent collaboration with MU alumni Evan Grover and Kevin Von Kampen,” Zanter said in the release. “They are both amazingly talented, and dedicated to commissioning and promoting new music.”
“Earth endures; Stars abide” was selected from 600 entries for the compilation. The album also features the work of Isak Roux, William Toutant, James Shrader, Fabio Antonelli and Marvin J. Carlton. The song was recorded by the Ergon Ensemble of Athens, Greece.
The CD was released on Friday, May 14. Pre-release copies were on Amazon. Interested parties can contact Zanter by email, zanter@marshall.edu, for more information.
The Grover Von Kampen duo will kick off the livestream concert, which starts at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The concert is titled “Points of Interest” and will feature Zanter’s work of the same name as well as new commissions from Owen Hopper, Emma O’Halloran, Quing Ye Wu, Tyler Kline and Drew Dolan.
Watch the livestream at www.parmarecordings.com/events.