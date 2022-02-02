HUNTINGTON — A Marshall University journalism professor has once again been named a finalist for the honor of West Virginia Professor of the Year.
W. Page Pitt School of Journalism & Mass Communications professor Dan Hollis was one of five finalists named by the Faculty Merit Foundation of West Virginia, which each year honors an outstanding faculty member from a West Virginia college or university.
Hollis was also named a finalist in 2021.
Other finalists for the 2021 Professor of the Year honor include Linda Cowan, DMA, professor of music, West Liberty University; Micheal Fultz, Ph.D., associate professor of chemistry, West Virginia State University; Michael Groves, Ph.D., associate professor of nursing, Shepherd University and Paul Rakes, Ph.D., professor of history, West Virginia University Institute of Technology.
The Faculty Merit Foundation was created in 1984 to provide a means to recognize and reward innovation and creativity among the faculties of West Virginia’s public and private colleges and universities. Through the Professor of the Year program, the outstanding achievements of those individuals are brought to the attention of the general public.
Interviews with the five candidates are being held Feb. 14 to determine a winner. Traditionally, finalists are honored at a springtime banquet in Charleston, where the Professor of the Year is announced, but due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, plans for a banquet have not been determined.
A $10,000 cash award is given to the candidate selected as Professor of the Year, with smaller awards to the others.
