EPA Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz, left, Mayor Steve Williams, center, and HMDA site manager Dennis Nibert speak during a tour of the former ACF manufacturing site on March 17, 2022, in Huntington.
HMDA Executive Director Cathy Burns speaks as EPA Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz, City of Huntington officials and Coalfield Development Corp. officials tour the former ACF manufacturing site on March 17, 2022, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — As part of a vision to redevelop former industrial hubs in Huntington’s Highlawn neighborhood, local leaders plan to recruit tenants to the sites.
During the annual West Virginia Brownfields Conference last Wednesday, Huntington Mayor Steve Williams revealed that Marshall University and the Huntington Municipal Development Authority (HMDA) together will issue a request for proposals for the property once eyed for the university’s baseball stadium.
Proposals will be sought from development firms and businesses for use of the 13 acres between 3rd and 5th avenues, which includes the former site for the stadium. Warehouses and parking lots for the former ACF Industries and Flint Group Pigments facilities were previously on the land.
The Marshall University Board of Governors approved a new capital statement in June, which included that the future stadium will be built in the 2200 block of 2nd Avenue, behind the softball team’s Dot Hicks Field.
The Huntington Municipal Development Authority will manage the development of the land for economic development in industries such as technology firms, advanced manufacturing, green economy firms, commercial businesses, hospitality and entertainment businesses, research and development institutions.
Since Marshall is the owner of the property, HMDA will help with marketing the site, Williams told reporters after his speech.
“Marshall University is always happy to partner with the city, and we look forward to working with any developer who may be interested in the property,” said Leah Payne, Marshall University communications director, in an email.
In other news, the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection has confirmed the former ACF Industries property on 3rd Avenue will receive a certificate of completion soon as remediation work has finished, Williams said.
HMDA has submitted all required environmental documents for the ACF property to the West Virginia DEP, the department’s Chief Communications Officer Terry Fletcher said in an email. Agency staff is reviewing them.
“There is no set date for issuance of the Certificate of Completion, but both the WVDEP and the HMDA have been very proactive and working to expedite the process wherever possible to ensure that redevelopment occurs as soon as possible,” Fletcher said.
“ACF site is now open for business,” Williams told attendees at the conference.
Earlier this month, plans for Marshall University’s Robert C. Byrd Institute to be the first tenant at the ACF property were announced. With Mountwest Community and Technical College, RCBI will oversee a new welding and robotics technology training center.
Now, the Huntington Municipal Development Authority is recruiting tenants and marketing the property for redevelopment. When asked what he and HMDA say to potential tenants, Williams answered he highlights the location.
“Certainly in this region, there’s no better property that’s sitting right next to a university, right on the river with two major highways dissecting the property. We have an aggressive development office within the state and we have no business taxes for manufacturing in the City of Huntington,” the mayor said. “Everything points to businesses finding that Huntington is the proper location, and that site is the ideal site that sets us apart from every city from Pittsburgh to Cincinnati on the Ohio River.”
Williams also announced funding to support the projects. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., secured $1.45 million in congressional dollars, pending approval of the fiscal year 2023 federal budget. HMDA will use the funds to renovate an existing building on the ACF site.
Capito and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., secured an additional $6 million in the federal budget for stormwater flooding in the Huntington Brownfields Innovation Zone, or H-BIZ, which includes the former ACF property.
In his remarks, Williams referenced the initial vision for developing the acres of former industrial property at the start of his first term. When asked where he thought the development would be when he leaves office in 2024, he said it would be “just starting.”
“I fully expect five to seven years from now … certainly no more than 10, Huntington is going to be seen as the dynamic small city in the Ohio River Valley.”
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.