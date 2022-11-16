Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Marshall Health provided free dental care to dozens of West Virginia military members, retirees, veterans and their families Friday as a thanks for their service to America.

Dubbed "Stars, Stripes and Smiles," the event took place throughout the day at Marshall Dentistry and Oral Surgery in Huntington. It was made possible through an $80,000 grant from the Highmark West Virginia Charitable Fund for Health.

