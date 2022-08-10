Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — During his time as a student at Marshall University, Ben Williams was selected as the top chemist.

“I won the award as a sophomore,” Williams said. “Marshall has a really great chemistry program. They are very supportive of students, and it’s a tight-knit program where I got to know all the faculty. A lot of them were my mentors, like Dr. Leslie Frost, who helped me with my capstone project.”

