HUNTINGTON — Students in Marshall University’s College of Health Professions presented original research and evidence-based practice projects and had their work judged on Thursday during Research Day.
At Research Day, graduate and undergraduate students in Marshall’s Schools of Health Sciences, Kinesiology, Nursing and Physical Therapy gave poster and podium presentations of their research and evidence-based practice projects.
The undergraduate students and several graduate students presented their work in the Don Morris Room of Marshall’s Memorial Student Center, while other graduate students presented their work virtually. It was the first time that there had been virtual presentation opportunities at Research Day, said Deborah Chapa, chair of the research committee for the College of Health Professions and director of the Doctor of Nursing Practice Program in Marshall’s School of Nursing.
Chapa said some of the students have been working on their projects for several semesters and most have worked on them for at least two semesters.
“We have original research from the School(s) of Physical Therapy, Kinesiology and Health Sciences presented today,” Chapa said. “We have evidence-based practice projects from the School of Nursing. And the purpose of the Research Day is for students to be able to display the hard work that they have done with regard to research and evidence-based practice … We’re excited to see the quality of the work that the students have completed for this wonderful day.”
Students participating in Research Day were eligible to receive awards for their work, which was judged by several individuals. In addition to awards to be presented for Graduate Podium Presentations, Undergraduate Podium Presentations, Graduate Posters Virtual and Undergraduate Poster Presentations, students were also able to win awards from the West Virginia Nurses Association, a professional nursing association, and Sigma Theta Tau, a nursing honor society, Chapa said.
Judges for Research Day included several individuals from Marshall, as well as one individual from the West Virginia Nurses Association and another individual from the West Virginia Organization for Nursing Leadership, Chapa said.
“I think we have at Marshall — as all schools do — have some outstanding students,” said Mark Timmons, associate professor in Marshall’s School of Kinesiology, member of the College of Health Professions’ research committee and mentor and research advisor to six of the students who presented at Research Day. “Many hardworking students with huge career plans and ambitions.”
“I think the involvement … of undergraduate students in research, I think, aids in their educational process,” Timmons continued. “In classes, we teach them a whole bunch of facts and figures and things, but when they get involved in research, they can see how all those facts and figures are generated… Being involved in research, the students get more access to interacting with people… and I think that aids in the research, aids in their development as professionals.”