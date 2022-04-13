HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Alumni Association had a lot to celebrate Saturday as it welcomed back its alumni awards banquet, which each year honors outstanding Herd faithful who have served the Marshall community.
The 83rd Alumni Awards Banquet — hosted by Marshall University and the Marshall University Alumni Association at the Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall — recognized outstanding alumni, university supporters and students during an evening of celebration. It was the first year of the event being held at the hall and its first year back since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Marshall President Brad D. Smith and his wife, Alys, were selected as the 2022 recipients of the Marshall University Distinguished Alumnus and the Distinguished Service to Marshall University awards, respectively.
The event also featured past awardees who missed their chance in the spotlight due to the event’s cancellation for two years due to the pandemic.
Also celebrated Saturday were Cathy Burns and William Joseph Kehoe, who were selected as co-recipients of the Outstanding Community Achievement Award. Jeff McKay received the Distinguished Young Alumnus Award.
Larry Crum, senior director of communications at the Marshall University Foundation Inc., said it was nice to finally be able to celebrate those impacting the Marshall and Huntington communities in person.
“A lot of these awardees are carried over from 2019 and 2020, so to be able to finally get to recognize some of these outstanding individuals is exciting,” he said.
Summarizing the Smiths’ impact on the university is not a small task. Their contributions range from a $25 million gift to Marshall’s Lewis College of Business to establishing scholarship programs for local first-generation college students.
The foundation also noted the Smiths were involved in creating the 2017 Innovating for Impact Challenge, which featured Intuit leaders visiting Huntington to help the university’s students create business plans. The program culminated in a competition judged by Smith, actress and West Virginia native Jennifer Garner, and former Marshall and NFL quarterback Chad Pennington.
Burns, one of the recipients of the Outstanding Community Achievement Award, graduated from Marshall in 1983 with a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice.
The former Huntington city manager and current executive director of the Huntington Municipal Development Authority was selected for her involvement in Huntington’s growth and prosperity throughout her career, as she has been involved in multiple economic and job development projects. She was also the first female CEO of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Burns said she was surprised and truly humbled to be in a room and honored alongside people with such high accolades.
“I really appreciate that they recognize the city (of Huntington) and Marshall are intertwined,” she said. “And that they value the work of what we do in the public arena, public administration and that they see that synergy between the two. I’m really honored to be the person to represent that.”
Kehoe, the other recipient of the Outstanding Community Achievement Award, was a faculty member at the Marshall University College of Business from 1971-73 and received a Master of Arts in economics from Marshall in 1973.
He is the William F. O’Dell Professor Emeritus of Commerce at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia, who was recognized in 2016 by the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce for more than two decades of community leadership and initiatives that have made local and national impacts.
McKay was this year’s recipient of the Distinguished Young Alumnus Award. The two-time graduate of Marshall with a Bachelor of Arts in sociology in 2009 and a Master of Arts in sociology in 2012 has helped to change the beer culture of Huntington.
McKay founded Huntington’s first craft beer bar and helped found Huntington’s Rails and Ales Festival and the Wild and Wonderful Winter Beer Fest. He lobbied state leaders to change beer laws, bringing additional business to the Mountain State.
In encouraging future award recipients, Crum said the awards cover a diverse area of accomplishments that alumni or community members have made; they are awarded to those who live up to the spirit that makes Marshall University what it is, he said.
“Just go out and make a name for yourself in the name of Marshall,” he said. “Represent Marshall in your community, and just be a true son or daughter, taking all the things Marshall is about to their community. There are so many different awards that cover so many different areas — it’s not reserved for someone that’s maybe successful in business or just has done community service.”
Also at Saturday’s event, the Southern Coalfields Alumni and Big Green Chapter, located in Beckley, West Virginia, was awarded the MUAA Chapter of the Year, while the Emerging Chapter of the Year Award went to the Eastern Panhandle Alumni and Big Green Chapter based out of Martinsburg, West Virginia.
Individual Awards of Distinction were presented to honorees from each of Marshall’s schools and colleges, including Robert A. Hess, School of Medicine; Daniel Collins III, School of Pharmacy; Lee Ann Brammer, College of Health Professions; Bruce Felder, College of Business; Brandon McCoy, College of Arts and Media; Barbara Guyer, College of Education and Professional Development; David Casto, College of Engineering and Computer Science; Steve Beckelhimer, College of Science; and Kathryn Gutzwiller College of Liberal Arts.
Other honorees included scholarship recipients Makena Rauch, Cam Henderson Scholarship; Charity Hightower, Nate Ruffin Scholarship; Joelle Williams, Janis Winkfield Scholarship; and Hannah Dorsey and Miranda Pate, Nancy Pelphrey/Herd Village Scholarship.