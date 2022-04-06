Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — After three years of classroom work, Marshall University’s School of Pharmacy students will test their knowledge as they enter their fourth year.

The school celebrated the accomplishment Thursday during a spring awards and pinning ceremony, which marks a transition in their higher learning careers.

A pinning ceremony recognizes third-year students’ transition from course work to full-time experiential learning for their fourth year. The accomplishments were acknowledged Friday at the university’s Memorial Student Center.

