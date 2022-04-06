Shawn Belville receives his pin from Interim Dean Eric Blough during the Marshall University School of Pharmacy’s spring awards and pinning ceremony on Friday at the Memorial Student Center in Huntington.
Daniel Collins, pharmacist in charge for Hurricane Family Pharmacy, speaks during the Marshall University School of Pharmacy’s spring awards and pinning ceremony on Friday, April 1, 2022, at the Memorial Student Center in Huntington.
Makayla Bailey receives her pin from Interim Dean Eric Blough during the Marshall University School of Pharmacy’s spring awards and pinning ceremony on Friday, April 1, 2022, at the Memorial Student Center in Huntington.
Shawn Belville receives his pin from Interim Dean Eric Blough during the Marshall University School of Pharmacy’s spring awards and pinning ceremony on Friday at the Memorial Student Center in Huntington.
Daniel Collins, pharmacist in charge for Hurricane Family Pharmacy, speaks during the Marshall University School of Pharmacy’s spring awards and pinning ceremony on Friday, April 1, 2022, at the Memorial Student Center in Huntington.
Makayla Bailey receives her pin from Interim Dean Eric Blough during the Marshall University School of Pharmacy’s spring awards and pinning ceremony on Friday, April 1, 2022, at the Memorial Student Center in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — After three years of classroom work, Marshall University’s School of Pharmacy students will test their knowledge as they enter their fourth year.
The school celebrated the accomplishment Thursday during a spring awards and pinning ceremony, which marks a transition in their higher learning careers.
A pinning ceremony recognizes third-year students’ transition from course work to full-time experiential learning for their fourth year. The accomplishments were acknowledged Friday at the university’s Memorial Student Center.