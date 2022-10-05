Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

HUNTINGTON — A local expert stressed Wednesday the importance of brownfields projects for communities throughout West Virginia while testifying before a congressional committee.

He said brownfields projects as small as building a fire department in Huntington or as big as cleaning up an industrial waste site along the Ohio River can make major impacts on their communities.

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.

Recommended for you