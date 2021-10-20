HUNTINGTON — Marshall University will mark its 2021 Winter Commencement on Saturday, Dec. 11, with two separate ceremonies at the Mountain Health Arena, according to a news release. The two ceremonies will allow for fewer people attending at one time and provide the arena with time to sanitize and clean between the events.
The morning ceremony, scheduled for 10 a.m., will include undergraduate, graduate and doctoral students from the College of Business, College of Education and Professional Development, College of Science and the College of Engineering and Computer Sciences. Biomedical Sciences and Doctor of Philosophy graduates will also be recognized at the 10 a.m. ceremony.
The 3 p.m. ceremony will include undergraduate, graduate and doctoral students from the College of Health Professions, College of Liberal Arts, College of Arts and Media and the Regents Bachelor of Arts.
Students will be recognized individually, walking to the area in front of the stage where their names will be announced, and they will receive congratulations from President Jerome Gilbert.
The keynote speaker for both ceremonies is Dan Holbrook, who retired last spring after a decades-long career teaching history at Marshall. He is a past recipient of several teaching awards at Marshall including the 2021 Reynolds Outstanding Teaching Award. Holbrook also recently served as the faculty representative for the university’s board of governors.
Marshall began conducting a winter graduation ceremony in 2008 with a convocation at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center.
Parking is available in the parking garage on 3rd Avenue across from the Mountain Health Arena. Parking in this garage is available on weekends at no charge. In addition, parking is available in the Pullman Square garages for a minimal fee. All three parking garages are in walking distance of the arena.
The Mountain Health Arena has implemented security procedures including walk-through metal detectors for all events occurring in the building, including Marshall University’s commencement ceremonies. Graduates and guests should allow additional time to make it through security and find seats before the ceremony begins.
Prohibited items include illegal drugs or substances, outside food and drink, knives, guns, pepper spray, lasers, glow sticks, fireworks, wallet chains, sharp spiked jewelry, selfie sticks, tripods and umbrellas. For a full list of prohibited items, visit www.mountainhealtharena.com.
The professional photographer Grad Images will e-mail proof information to graduates a few days after the ceremony. Purchase of photographs is optional.
The commencement ceremonies will be streamed live on the web. The link will be available on the main Marshall University website at www.marshall.edu/it/livestream.