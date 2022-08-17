HUNTINGTON — Students from more counties in Kentucky and Ohio are now eligible for a lower tuition rate at Marshall University.
During its annual retreat at the Glade Springs Resort in Daniels, West Virginia, the Marshall University Board of Governors approved expanding the number of metro counties based on a 100-mile radius of Huntington to give students in those counties metro rates for tuition. The change will go into effect for the fall 2023 semester.
According to the university’s website, the 2022-23 undergraduate metro tuition rate is $7,344 per semester. The undergraduate cost for West Virginia residents is $4,302 and $9,829 for non-West Virginia residents. Metro rates previously applied to students from Ohio’s Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Pike and Scioto counties and Kentucky’s Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Floyd, Greenup, Johnson, Lawrence, Martin and Pike counties.
The expanded list now includes Ohio counties Adams, Athens, Brown, Clermont, Clinton, Fairfield, Fayette, Highland, Hocking, Morgan, Muskingum, Noble, Perry, Pickaway, Ross, Vinton and Washington. The added Kentucky counties are Bath, Bourbon, Bracken, Breathitt, Clark, Clay, Estill, Fleming, Harrison, Knott, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Lewis, Magoffin, Mason, Menifee, Montgomery, Morgan, Nicholas, Owsley, Pendleton, Perry, Powell, Robertson, Rowan and Wolfe.
In other business, the board approved a professional fee waiver for undergraduate and graduate students who complete community service in federal and state programs based on the number of service hours completed. This will be implemented in the upcoming fall semester.
The board also approved an amendment to the Employee Dependent Undergraduate Tuition Assistance Program, or a program for students who are children of university employees, to receive reduced tuition.
The amendment changes the length of employment period for when an employee is eligible for the benefit from one year to 180 days. The shorter period is in line with a six-month probation period for new employees.
Another approved item by the board differentiated parts of the Academic Dishonesty policy for graduate and undergraduate students. Graduates would be held to a higher standard than undergraduate students.
The board went into an executive session for about an hour.
Patrick Farrell, the chairman of the board, said board member Sandra Thomas submitted a letter of resignation due to health concerns.
New board members Jim Smith and Bella Griffiths, who is also the student body president, took their oaths and signed documents Tuesday. The formal ceremony for them will be held at the next board meeting because Chief Justice John Hutchison could not attend Tuesday’s meeting.
Committees of the board met Tuesday before the board meeting. In the Athletics Committee meeting, Athletic Director Christian Spears said the sale of beer in the Cam Henderson Center, the softball complex and the future baseball stadium is being sought.
“We’ve requested the time to be allotted for us at the board to get zoned for beer sales at the Cam, our future baseball stadium and in our softball complex,” he told committee members.
Beer is already sold at the Joan C. Edwards football stadium and the Hoops Family Field soccer complex, Spears said. He added that Marshall is in negotiations with Country Boy Brewing, based in central Kentucky, to create a “Herd Country” beer.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.