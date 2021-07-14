CHARLESTON — Dr. Clay Marsh warned West Virginians again Thursday that it is a matter of when, not if, the more virulent delta variant of COVID-19 will hit the state.
“This is COVID-19 on steroids,” Marsh said during the state COVID-19 briefing, quoting Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden.
Marsh, vice president for health sciences at West Virginia University and the state’s COVID-19 czar, said confirmed cases of the delta variant in West Virginia are up to 15, although the Department of Health and Human Resources’ COVID-19 dashboard continues to show 12 cases — a number that has not changed in more than a week.
“We know the variant is growing,” he said.
The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department on Thursday reported the first confirmed case of the delta variant in the county. The positive case is a 33-year-old unvaccinated person, according to a release from the health department. The person is experiencing mild symptoms and is not hospitalized.
“The delta variant is in Kanawha County,” Dr. Sherri Young, executive director and health officer with the health department, said in the release. “We know it is highly contagious. This is an opportunity for those who have not been vaccinated, or who have received only one dose of vaccines requiring two doses, to get vaccinated.”
Marsh noted that, nationally, the delta variant accounted for just 10% of all cases of COVID-19 as of June 19. As of Wednesday, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, that had grown to 51% of all cases, he said.
In hard-hit Missouri, 96% of all COVID-19 cases are from the delta variant, which is believed to have originated in India.
Marsh said the delta variant preys on the unvaccinated or undervaccinated, with unvaccinated people accounting for more than 98% of all recent COVID-19 deaths nationally.
Unvaccinated people accounted for all COVID-19 deaths in Maryland in June, he added.
“Fully vaccinated people are really very protected, even with the delta variant,” he said. “Please get vaccinated before the variant really sets up shop in West Virginia.”
Marsh’s pleas for West Virginians to get vaccinated come as state vaccination rates continue a 2-month-long plummet, with doses falling to an all-time weekly low of 2,959 in the past seven days, an average of just 423 doses a day.
At its peak in early March, the state was administering more than 20,000 doses a day.
While young children had natural immunity from the original strains of COVID-19, Marsh said that does not appear to be the case with the delta variant, based on numbers of infected children.
Under current CDC guidelines, children under age 12 are not eligible to be vaccinated.
He advised parents of children under 12 to avoid crowds and to require children to wear masks and practice social distancing when around others, particularly when there is doubt that the others are vaccinated.