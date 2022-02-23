West Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt and Chef Paul Smith kicked off the 2022 Mountain State Maple Days with a ceremonial tree tapping on Saturday at Ronk Family Maple Farm in Lincoln County. Paul Ronk is the current West Virginia Maple Syrup Producer’s Association (WVMSPA) president and Chef Paul represented Governor Jim Justice’s newly launched Chef Ambassador program.
Amy Adkins for The Lincoln Journal
Amy Adkins for The Lincoln Journal
Reporter Phil Perry can be reached at 304-307-2401.