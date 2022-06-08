CHARLESTON — Representatives from AARP West Virginia delivered more than 37,000 petitions to U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., on Tuesday urging him and his colleagues in the Senate to fight for affordable prescription drug prices.
The petitions — all signed by West Virginia residents — are part of AARP’s ongoing campaign to support initiatives that would lower drug prices, specifically for older people and those on fixed incomes.
Tom Hunter, with AARP West Virginia, said during a news conference Tuesday that prescription drug costs — especially those for life-saving medications — are debilitating for West Virginians, who are being forced to make decisions between medicine and other necessities, like food and other living costs.
“That’s what we’re dealing with,” Hunter said. “It’s out of control.”
AARP is urging Congress to undertake a three-step approach to lowering drug prices nationally: allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices with manufacturers, place a cap on some out-of-pocket costs, and implement penalties for companies that raise prices higher than the rate of inflation.
Manchin said Tuesday he supports lowering prescription drug costs, as do many of his colleagues in the Senate. He said he “think(s)” some legislation could be completed “before November.”
“We see it every day. One of the most challenging parts of life — especially for our seniors — is the cost of prescription medications,” Manchin said. “The time is right, right now.”
Manchin said he’s spoken with different stakeholders — including drug makers, insurance companies and pharmacy benefit managers (companies that manage drug coverage for insurers) — about the issue for years. Often, he said, they’ll blame each other for price increases and the lack of control in the marketplace.
“The (pharmacy benefit managers) blames Big Pharma, and then Big Pharma blames the (pharmacy benefit managers),” Manchin said. “That leads me to believe there’s a problem somewhere within those systems.”
The industry could follow the lead established by the Department of Veterans Affairs, which Manchin said “does well” in controlling costs for payers and ensuring access to necessary medications.
“Why we don’t agree with that and let it happen is beyond my understanding,” Manchin said. “This has to be done. We can’t keep kicking the can down the road.”
Manchin said he understands why more and more people are growing disillusioned with their government. Most people — no matter their political ties — agree with lowering prescription drug costs, he said.
Unfortunately, he said, “the politics coming out of the Capitol, out of (Washington) D.C., out of every state is forcing you to pick a side.”
These shouldn’t be partisan issues, Manchin said.
“(Prescription drug prices) are affecting every person, but they’re affecting people on fixed incomes the most,” Manchin said. “If we do nothing else this year — and I think we will do a lot — this has to be done. Every senator in the country has the same concerns, there’s no reason we can’t get this done.”