CHARLESTON — U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin on Wednesday blamed “pure politics” for a lack of progress in reforming the permitting process for energy projects.
Manchin, D-W.Va., made the remarks during his year-end briefing with members of the media. During the news conference, Manchin also outlined some of the benefits for West Virginia included in the 2023 omnibus spending package expected to pass this week in Congress.
Manchin discussed his attempts to push legislation to expedite projects like the Mountain Valley Pipeline. The project is 94% complete but has been in the permitting process and litigation for more than seven years, according to information provided by Manchin’s office.
“We’re the only civilized nation that takes this amount of time to get anything approved,” Manchin said. “We have the most litigious process in the world. Even when something has met all of the criteria and standards and jumped through every hoop, they can still, for frivolous reasons, take it back to court and hold it up for years again. Those are the things we are trying to change. The reason it did not get done is pure politics,” Manchin said.
Manchin has attached permitting reform legislation to multiple bills, including a failed attempt recently to include it with the National Defense Authorization Act. The bill didn’t receive the support of Republicans who had previously said they were in favor of permitting reform, Manchin said.
“This was strictly a political vote. They didn’t want to fix something that should have been fixed and that must be fixed,” Manchin said. “And we would have had the Mountain Valley Pipeline, which would have given us the stability and the opportunity to put more product in the market to bring the prices down for West Virginians, on their gas prices and home heating prices, and also help our nation be more independent and secure.”
During his briefing, Manchin also discussed the 2023 omnibus spending bill, which includes 175 earmarks for West Virginia, totaling $228 million.
The package includes $1.5 million to expand access to businesses at the former Weirton Steel site in the Northern Panhandle. It also includes $1.4 million to construct the Augustine Trail in Charles Town in the Eastern Panhandle.
The bill also includes $23.59 million for WVU Medicine to reuse the former Viatris facility in Morgantown, expand the WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital, and construct a new research facility for the university’s Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute.
Manchin said the spending bill also includes $6 million for a new fire station in Morgantown, as well as $2.5 million for the construction of a new terminal at the North Central West Virginia Airport in Bridgeport.
The bill also includes $6.35 million for Huntington to address the systemic flooding that has affected the city, Manchin said, as well as $3 million for the Shawnee Sports Complex in Institute.
The omnibus bill also includes $750,000 for a new food hub and manufacturing center in Charleston’s East End.
There are also a number of items that will benefit Southern West Virginia, including $5 million to fund the Gilbert Creek Connector of the King Coal Highway, and $4.4 million for a new water treatment plant in Ansted to accommodate additional service from the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, Manchin said.
The funding package also includes $3 million to create the Boone Memorial Health and Wellness Center in Danville, and $2.9 million to train students for advanced aviation careers in Mingo County.
