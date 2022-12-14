Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Argie Lee Jeffers turns to the jury in Cabell County Circuit Court to hear its decision Tuesday to not recommend mercy in the death and dismemberment of a Huntington woman.

 FRED PACE | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Weeks after a jury found him guilty in the brutal slaying and dismemberment of a Huntington mother, jurors decided last week that Argie Lee Jeffers deserves life behind bars without the possibility of parole.

Jeffers, 78, was found guilty of murder and concealment of a deceased human body in the death of Carrie “CJ Wood” Sowards, whose partially dismembered body was found Sept. 23, 2017, in the Guyandotte River.

