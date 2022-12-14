HUNTINGTON — Weeks after a jury found him guilty in the brutal slaying and dismemberment of a Huntington mother, jurors decided last week that Argie Lee Jeffers deserves life behind bars without the possibility of parole.
Jeffers, 78, was found guilty of murder and concealment of a deceased human body in the death of Carrie “CJ Wood” Sowards, whose partially dismembered body was found Sept. 23, 2017, in the Guyandotte River.
Jeffers showed no emotion during the hearing and declined to testify on his own behalf. Instead, Jeffers’ two daughters and his younger brother gave testimony claiming he was a good father and grandfather, a hard worker and was never violent.
Jeffers’ daughter Candy Sue Swanson said her father gave her a home and a car.
“It was my first car and my first house,” she said. “Despite having sugar diabetes and other health issues, he never complained and always worked hard and helped his family. He was a good dad.”
Jeffers’ other daughter, Teresa Bellomy, said her parents took the family to church when they were growing up.
“He taught us right from wrong,” she said.
Under cross examination, both sisters admitted there was a domestic incident on July 5, 1994, at their parents’ home, where their father shot his son, Argie Jeffers Jr., with a shotgun.
“My brother was demanding money, threw a concrete block through Dad’s truck window and was slinging Mom all over the place,” Swanson said. “He had it coming.”
Bellomy also said her brother was out of control but said she didn’t agree with her father shooting him.
“My brother has had problems all his life and he took it out on Dad, no matter what happened to him,” she said. “Dad still loved him. I don’t believe my brother had it coming. It’s not OK for anyone to do that. I think it was an accident.”
However, former Huntington police officer Jeff Ash, who responded to the domestic involving a firearm call, said the evidence showed that Argie Jeffers shot his son from a balcony while he was standing by the truck.
“He shot him in the bicep with a 12-gauge shotgun and is basically dismembered his bicep,” Ash testified.
Jeffers’ defense attorney pointed out that all charges in the shooting case were dismissed.
Jeffers’ brother Randy Jeffers said he became a minister after his brother got him to come to church.
“I have been a minister since 1974 because he got me to go to church with him and his wife,” Randy Jeffers said.
Randy Jeffers said his brother grew up poor in a coal camp before he was born.
“He worked hard his whole life and was a good provider for his family,” he said.
Prosecutors called Sowards’ two daughters to testify.
“It killed my brother to hear the news of our mother’s death,” Schuyler Wood said. “He ran out the door screaming and cried. I will never be able to get the look on my brother’s face out of my mind. It was the worst day of my life.”
Schulyer Wood said the trial and hearings have not been easy on the family.
“It’s like going through it all over again and again,” she said. “I hoped for closure, but it doesn’t happen. My mother was not given mercy, and he doesn’t deserve mercy either.”
Cassidy Wood said she and her mother were best friends.
“She was my best friend and my mom,” she said.
Sowards’ daughters admitted she used illegal drugs and claimed Argie Jeffers also used illegal drugs and was buying them for their mother.
“I witnessed them arguing about heroin and crack,” Cassidy Wood said. “He said Mom was a drug addict because she used heroin, but she said to him that he smoked crack.”
Cassidy Wood said even though her mother was struggling with illegal drug use, she was a very kind person and treated everyone with respect.
“She never got a chance to redeem herself,” Cassidy Wood said. “She doesn’t get the opportunity to be better. We couldn’t even have a normal funeral because they had to keep her body parts to process at the police lab.”
Argie Jeffers’ defense attorney closing arguments asked the jury to consider his age, his health and who he was before the murder.
“If you give him mercy, he still has to serve 15 years, which means he will be in his 90s before he is even eligible for parole,” defense attorney Timothy Rosinsky said.
“Mercy wasn’t given to his victim,” Cabell County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Plymale said in closing arguments. “(Sowards) was chopped up and thrown in the river like she wasn’t even a person, but she was a person. He was not remorseful; instead, his demeanor was angry. That’s his true emotions. The callousness to shoot her in the face and disassemble her body like garbage. She deserved love and mercy but instead got his anger and rage. Mercy is not deserved, because mercy was not given.”
It took the jury took less than 10 minutes to return its unanimous decision to not recommend mercy.
Cabell County Circuit Judge Alfred Ferguson then sentenced Argie Jeffers to a state penitentiary for the rest of his natural life without the possibility of parole. He also sentenced him to one to five years for concealment of a human body and fined him the maximum of $5,000.
“This is one of the worst cases I’ve ever had,” Ferguson said.