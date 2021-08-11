HUNTINGTON — A man accused of strangling his grandfather to death in 2019 recorded the killing on video and sent it to family members last year before confessing to California police last week.
Maurice “Moe” Sill, 94, of Huntington, was thought to have died of natural causes at the Woodlands Retirement Community just outside of Huntington, until his grandson, Seth Ellis Donald, 36, walked into the Beverly Hills, California, Police Department on July 26 and confessed to killing him.
He was charged with first-degree murder and extradited back to Huntington last week.
At a preliminary evidence hearing Thursday, Chief Cabell County Magistrate Dan Ferguson ruled there was enough evidence a crime had taken place for the case to move forward to the grand jury.
Defense attorneys Bob Wible and Claude Sigley argued against the finding, stating the prosecution had no physical evidence from the scene, nor had they authenticated the video to prove there was evidence.
Assistant prosecutors Lauren Plymale and Tyler Shoub said all the evidence needed was Donald’s taped confession and the video of the crime.
During the hearing, Sgt. Jason Davis, with the Huntington Police Department, testified that HPD officers and Cabell County EMS paramedics were sent to the Woodlands Retirement Community, at 1 Bradley Foster Drive, on June 6, 2019, for a call Donald made regarding an unattended death.
Upon arrival, Donald led them to a nearby lake area, where he said he had taken his grandfather into the woods to watch nature. Donald said Sill had a medical episode that caused him to fall face-first to the ground. Donald told police he tried to revive him and drag him back to the retirement community, but was unable to do either.
Davis said Donald’s story was believable enough and Sill’s wounds matched the story so well that the medical examiner decided not to respond to the scene. The man’s body was released to a funeral home.
In January 2020, local police received a call from a friend of the family who said Sill’s death may have been questionable, but after COVID-19 hit, the investigation was delayed.
But the case was reignited on July 25 of this year when officers received a call from the Beverly Hills Police Department in California, where Donald said he wanted to turn himself in for killing Sill.
Davis said Donald made a 9-minute-long video of the killing. It started with the two sitting on a white bench near the retirement community, where they talked about life and various other things before Donald told Sill he made the decision to kill him.
Sill told him his life was in God’s hands, but Donald told him it was in his own hands, Davis said.
“Mr. Donald told him basically we were wasting resources on him and people like him,” Davis said. “He tried to stand up, and when he tried to stand up the camera drops to the ground and is facing upwards,” he said. “You can hear a struggle ensue.”
Sill begged for his life, while Donald told him it was time for his death to come.
Davis said the pair could be seen rolling on the ground while Donald covered Sill’s face with a rag.
Donald is accused of sending the video to family members and friends, Davis said, which led to the call to local police in 2020.
He told Davis he waited to confess until he completed a presentation on why he had killed Sill.
There were several presentations — one made out to family, one for “intellectuals” and one for the general public — but what was in those presentations, other than the video, was not revealed in court Thursday.
According to his obituary, Sill retired from the Department of Sociology and Anthropology at Marshall in 1990. Prior to his work with the university, he was an agricultural missionary in India and serving as a training officer for the Peace Corps, among other jobs.
The Hermitage of the Holy Cross, a Russian Orthodox Monastery in Wayne County, was founded in 1986 in House Springs, Missouri, and relocated to Wayne in 2000 when the property was donated by Sill and his wife, Nadia, who was a Russian-American. Sill had converted to her faith.
He lived a busy, dedicated life to peace and had several who loved him, his obituary said.
Donald is housed in Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.