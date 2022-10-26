Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

West Virginia’s native species of elk is long extinct due to over-hunting and habitat loss. But thanks to conservation efforts, elk are back in West Virginia and anyone can go visit them.

The Wildlife Restoration program began reintroducing elk from Arizona and Kentucky in 2016. The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources started offering guided tours in 2018 led by Chief Logan State Park naturalist and biologist Lauren Cole.

Maggie Susa is the digital reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Email her at msusa@hdmediallc.com.

