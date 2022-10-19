Editor’s Note: This is the 465th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.
HUNTINGTON — Many people recall Dean Sturm as the affable emcee of “The Saturday Night Jamboree,” WSAZ-TV’s popular country music show, but that was only part of his long career.
Born in Huntington in 1924, Roland Dean Sturm attended Cammack Junior High and Huntington High School.
A World War II veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, Sturm liked to joke that in 1942, he was doing radio commercials for the Marines and “did too good a job” — as he ended up enlisting.
Sturm joined WSAZ in 1953, the same year the “Jamboree” show went on the air, going on to last nearly 20 years. He was the TV station’s chief announcer and host of “Coffee Time,” a weekday morning program on the station. A talented musician, he played the drums, trombone and trumpet — as well as being capable of performing 98 bugle calls.
Before joining WSAZ, he worked at radio stations in Peoria, Illinois; Portsmouth, Ohio; and Huntington.
Before Huntington switched to its current city charter which provides for the election of its mayors in partisan public elections, each year saw City Council choose one of its own members to serve as a ceremonial mayor. Thus, Sturm served as mayor in 1979-80, the last year of his four-year term on council.
From 1967 until his death in 1987, he was senior producer/director of closed circuit television at Marshall University.
At one point, he was the commanding officer of the Huntington Police Reserve unit.