Editor’s Note: This is the 465th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.

HUNTINGTON — Many people recall Dean Sturm as the affable emcee of “The Saturday Night Jamboree,” WSAZ-TV’s popular country music show, but that was only part of his long career.

