This undated postcard shows the city’s downtown 3rd Avenue illuminated by street lights mounted on overhanging metal arches. The scene shows two automobiles, thus probably dates from the 1920s when autos were becoming increasingly common.

 Courtesy James E. Casto

Editor’s note: This is the 474th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes

Downtown Huntington’s first electric street lights were turned on in the middle of November 1886.

