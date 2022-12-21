Editor’s note: This is the 474th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes
Downtown Huntington’s first electric street lights were turned on in the middle of November 1886.
It was only four years earlier, in 1882, that legendary inventor Thomas Edison built the first commercial electric generating station in New York City. In a short time, electric plants were springing up all over the country — Huntington being no exception.
A generating station was built on 4th Avenue between 9th and 10th streets. The station’s generator was operated with power from a steam engine at the Shore Planning Mill located on an adjoining lot.
New-fangled light bulbs were mounted in a regularly spaced series of metal arches that spanned several blocks of 3rd Avenue.
On Nov. 20, 1886, an article in the Huntington Advertiser reported on the first time the city’s downtown was illuminated by electric lights. The newspaper described a dark, wet night when pedestrians who had, until that moment, been forced to pick their careful way over hazardous streets — until they hailed with joy the sudden brilliant flash from “globes of electric fire.”
Downtown’s first street lighting system remained in operation until 1899, when the city contracted for a new system operated by the Huntington Electric Light and Street Railway Co.
Local history doesn’t tell when the metal arches spanning 3rd Avenue were removed in favor of pole-mounted street lights. Today, interestingly enough, it looks like decorative metal arches may be coming back to the downtown.
The City of Huntington is preparing a redesign of portions on 8th, 9th and 10th streets. Preliminary sketches of the work show decorative metal arches.
