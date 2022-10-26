Editor’s Note: This is the 466th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.
In an era before paved roadways, streetcars were a transportation mainstay. The first streetcars traveled on rails but were horse drawn. Richmond, Virginia, was the first city to put its horses out to pasture, replacing them with electricity drawn from an overhead wire. That was in February 1888. In December of the same year, Huntington debuted its own electric streetcar. Local lore says Huntington was the nation’s second city to have an electric streetcar line.
In the 1890s, the separate streetcar lines in Huntington and the nearby Kentucky communities of Catlettsburg and Ashland had something in common — all were running in the red. Huntington businessman Z.T. Vinson had the idea of combining the separate lines and linking the towns. To finance his idea, he turned to Johnson N. Camden, a successful oil man and member of the U.S. Senate.
With the infusion of Camden’s cash, Huntington’s Consolidated Light and Railway Co. became the Camden Interstate Railway Co., linking Huntington, Ceredo and Kenova in West Virginia, Catlettsburg and Ashland in Kentucky and (by ferry boat) Ironton in Ohio. Passengers flocked to the new system, which generally operated from 5 a.m. to midnight.
By the end of the 19th century, most towns had streetcar lines, and many of those opened picnic groves along their routes to boost summer-time traffic on weekends and holidays. That’s what prompted the Camden Interstate Railway to establish Camden Park, just outside Huntington.
Camden died in 1907, and with his death, the streetcar line changed its name again, this time to the Ohio Valley Electric Railway Co. The system began replacing its streetcars with buses in 1925, with what became the Ohio Valley Bus Co. taking its last streetcar out of service in 1937.