Camden Interstate Railway.jpg

The Camden Interstate Railway linked Huntington, Ceredo and Kenova in West Virginia, Catlettsburg and Ashland in Kentucky and (by ferryboat) Ironton in Ohio.

 Courtesy of James E. Casto

Editor’s Note: This is the 466th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.

In an era before paved roadways, streetcars were a transportation mainstay. The first streetcars traveled on rails but were horse drawn. Richmond, Virginia, was the first city to put its horses out to pasture, replacing them with electricity drawn from an overhead wire. That was in February 1888. In December of the same year, Huntington debuted its own electric streetcar. Local lore says Huntington was the nation’s second city to have an electric streetcar line.

