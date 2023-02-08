Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

LOGAN — Cameron Adkins, a 2019 graduate of Logan High School who is currently in his last semester at Columbia University, was accepted into Harvard Law School.

Adkins learned of his acceptance into the ivy-league institution when they called him by phone on Jan. 10. Prior to being accepted, Adkins scored a 175 on the Law School Admission Test (LSAT) exam, which is in the top 99th percentile of all takers of the test.

