LOGAN — Cameron Adkins, a 2019 graduate of Logan High School who is currently in his last semester at Columbia University, was accepted into Harvard Law School.
Adkins learned of his acceptance into the ivy-league institution when they called him by phone on Jan. 10. Prior to being accepted, Adkins scored a 175 on the Law School Admission Test (LSAT) exam, which is in the top 99th percentile of all takers of the test.
Adkins said his acceptance into law school solidifies a lifelong goal.
“I knew I always wanted to do law school from a young age, and I knew I always wanted to go to Harvard as well,” Adkins said. “I think that law offers a great outlet to produce positive change. You can do a lot with law as well. You can choose the finance portion of it, you can pursue politics through it — it’s really a good and healthy avenue for change and that’s really why I always wanted to do it.”
Adkins is currently in his final semester at Columbia University, another ivy league institution in New York City. He is majoring in political science and during his time in campus over the past three years, he has been active on campus in ways like serving as president of the Republican Club, joining the Phi Delta Theta fraternity, and becoming a Truman Scholar.
Prior to attending Columbia, Adkins was also a highly involved student at Logan High School, graduating with the class of 2019. During his time at the school, he took advanced classes and was known for his campaigns to get his fellow classmates and the community to vote.
Adkins recalled his experiences in the Logan County school system as a positive one and encouraged high school students to push themselves to succeed.
“A lot of people think, you know, the education system in Logan is bad and there’s not a lot of good teachers, but that really was not my experience at all there,” Adkins said, “I just think you have to, kind of, find the right teachers and push yourself properly. I took some of the right teachers, I took my AP classes, and when I was a junior in high school, I went to Southern (West Virginia Community and Technical College) and took the online classes through Marshall and all of the above, and yeah, I just made the effort to, you know, further challenge myself.”
Although he has been accepted into Harvard, Adkins said he is still keeping his potential options open for the time being. He has also applied to — and is awaiting answers from — Yale, Stanford, Columbia, and East Chicago.
Upon graduating from law school, Adkins said he hopes to return to his home state and become involved politically, either at the local or state level.
“I’m not too sure yet, but I think the area is in need of people my age who are intelligent to come and make proper change,” Adkins said. “That’s, kind of, more of my plan than anything.”
During his journey toward law school, Adkins said he spoke often with another West Virginia native, J.R. Hamilton, who is currently in his final semester at Harvard Law. Hamilton, who is from Charleston and is a 2013 graduate of George Washington High School, was accepted into the school in 2020 after scoring a 173 on the LSAT.
Like Adkins, Hamilton said he hopes to use his education to eventually give back to his home state.
“I had the pleasure of meeting Cameron just before my very first class at Harvard Law School a little over two-and-a-half years ago,” Hamilton said. “We talked long and hard about law school, West Virginia, and how we could do our best to give back to the people back home, our people, who had given us so much. Keeping with this spirit, I carried these conversations with me to Harvard, talking about West Virginia whenever and wherever I could.”
“Cameron will be an amazing ambassador for our home, and I have no doubt that he will not only continue but elevate these important conversations,” Hamilton added, “and though with me graduating before he arrives, our paths will not cross here, but our connection through our home and our dreams for it will forever establish us a community to rely upon.”