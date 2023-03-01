Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

CORA — Logan County native Benita F. Murphy was presented with the Distinguished West Virginian Award, the highest civilian honor that can be conferred by the state’s governor, during a Black History program at the St. Phillips Missionary Baptist Church at Cora recently.

The award was presented as a surprise to the Clothier native, who has worked in the legal field for over 43 years. Her job history includes working as a legal secretary for the U.S. Department of Justice and serving as a board member for the state’s parole board. She was appointed chair of the parole board in 2014 again in 2021, which is the job she has been working in since.

HD Media news reporter Dylan Vidovich can be contacted via email at dvidovich@hdmediallc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Featured Local Savings