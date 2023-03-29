LOGAN — Logan County Fire Station No. 2, a volunteer fire department located in Man, is under criminal investigation over county levy funding that is purportedly unaccounted for, according to Logan County Prosecuting Attorney David Wandling.
Last month, during the commission’s Feb. 21 meeting, county eastern fire district coordinator Jimmy Porter, representing himself as only a taxpaying citizen and not by his official title, gave a presentation saying that $210,000 in county levy funding through years 2015-2019 was not accounted for. During the commission’s March 6 meeting, Porter asked commissioners to conduct an internal investigation into the matter, which they agreed to pursue.
Porter said he received the information through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to the commission.
During Monday’s commission meeting, Porter asked commissioners about the status of the internal investigation. Wandling responded that the investigation is ongoing and that based on some preliminary returns, he has “no choice” but to open a formal criminal investigation into the matter.
“As of today, this will be referred to law enforcement,” Wandling said. “I will talk to the sheriff afterwards and see if it’s something that they should do or whether he’d be more comfortable with it being referred to West Virginia State Police, but based upon some preliminary returns that were provided just before we started this meeting, I’m going to have no choice but to refer this for a criminal investigation — not saying that anyone has done anything illegal, but there are legitimate questions that need to be answered.”
Porter said he has also sent a FOIA request to Man Station No. 2 for records for years 2020, 2021, 2022. He said he has not received the information for the records, which includes bank statements and images of checks.
When asked by Porter if he has the requested information, Wandling said Porter’s request is between him and the fire department.
Porter also asked for the department’s federal 990 form information, which are filed by tax-exempt organizations with gross receipts that are normally $50,000 or less.