HUNTINGTON — The Mountain State will be well represented at the 2022 VEX Robotics World Championships in May as local elementary, middle and high school teams have qualified and will compete.
The VEX World Championships are divided into two competitions and four divisions — two middle school, one elementary and one high school — where students compete against each other in various skills challenges and matches.
Student-led teams ranging from elementary to university level will showcase their game strategy, design and teamwork skills to be crowned champions at the event held at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Texas, from May 3-12.
Leading the way for local teams was St. Joseph Catholic School, which saw four teams qualify for the VEX World Championships.
Two teams, the Destroyers and VEX+Builders, will compete in the VEX IQ Challenge Elementary School Event, while the Darth Vexers will participate in the Middle School IQ Challenge. Team Qué will compete in the High School Robotics Competition.
Riverside High School in Belle, West Virginia, also had a team qualify for the high school robotics competition.
Two teams from Buffalo Elementary in Kenova — the Buffalo Bots — each qualified for the Elementary School IQ challenge, as did Champs from Point Harmony Elementary in Cross Lanes.
The VEX Robotics Middle School competition will have a local representation with one team from Lincoln County Middle School in Hamlin, a pair of teams from DuPont Middle School in Belle and three teams from Sissonville Middle School.
Other West Virginia schools that will be represented at this year’s competition include Brooke High School in Wellsburg, Princeton Middle, PikeView Middle and Mercer Elementary in Princeton, Martinsburg South Middle School, James Rumsey Technical Institute and high school teams from Martinsburg, North Marion High School in Farmington, Wheeling Park High School and Bridge Street Middle School in Wheeling, Cedar Grove Elementary School and Montcalm High School.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.