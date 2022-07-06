BOONE COUNTY — A pair of parks celebrated grand openings on June 30 in Madison and Danville.
In West Madison, the Robert “Parker” Graffius Memorial Outdoor Fitness Park officially took center stage to kick off what has been a six-month project.
Valued at $129,625, the park offers 13 stations of adjustable, hydraulic workout equipment that can be streamlined with a mobile phone app, and can also be accessed without it.
The Robert C. Byrd Foundation provided more than $92,000 for the workout equipment, and Boone Memorial Health provided another $12,500.
According to the City of Madison, state Sen. Dr. Ron Stollings, D-Boone, secured state funding for an additional $5,000 for the park project and the Marshall University Men’s Health Organization donated another $5,000.
The City of Madison contributed the land and lights for the fitness park, which are valued at $14,000.
Scott High graduate and Marshall University medical student Nick Dolin spearheaded the project in memory of his late childhood friend, Robert “Parker” Graffius.
Graffius’ family attended the event and his mother, Gina, spoke to attendees.
“I thank God every day that Parker touched so many lives and left an everlasting memory,” she said.
Dolin spoke emotionally about his friend.
“I’d like to think that he was working through me to get this job done,” he said. “He was an avid outdoorsman and was always doing some physical activity. He loved life and lived it to its fullest, one day at a time.”
City of Madison Mayor Buddy Hudson said the city was happy to be involved in the project.
“Partnering with Marshall University on the project was a no-brainer for the City of Madison,” Hudson said. “This park is one of the first of its kind in southern West Virginia.”
In Danville, adjacent to Bob Cee Park off of Phipps Avenue, the Town of Danville Splash Park opened.
According to officials, the specs for the park include:
- Super splash with seven water rings
- Flag spray with city logo
- Ground spray
- Electronic water management system
- Concrete base
Funding for the splash park comes via a $40,000 Economic Development Assistance grant that was spearheaded by Stollings; additional funding will come through a contribution from Boone Memorial Health and CEO Virgil Underwood.
Contributors also included Parnell and Toro Townley, the Danberry family and the Hensley family.
Mayor Mark McClure acknowledged the contributors — including the Boone County Commission, and those who worked behind the scenes.
“I knew that our kids were going to love it and it is something new for them,” McClure said. “I want to thank our town council for having the same vision and making this happen. Our staff and the guys who work for me and Richard Eldridge, he poured all of this concrete you see here and did a magnificent job for us.”
Boone Memorial Health CEO Cecil Underwood said to attendees, “We are working at Boone Memorial Health to try to make our area a little better at preventing disease, and part of that is people getting outside and enjoying facilities like this one.”
McClure said memorial sponsorships are available for park benches for the greenspace surrounding the park.
After the event, Stollings spoke about the upward momentum Boone County is experiencing.
With cities and towns in the county exploring options for removing dilapidated structures, there is increased opportunity for growth and beautification. The new splash park was built on donated property where a residential structure once stood.
“We’ve been hit pretty hard, and that caused an out-migration that left the old homes unoccupied, and when a home isn’t occupied, it dilapidates,” Stollings said. “I think Danville is a smaller town where you can see the benefit quicker.”
He added, “We have tried in the legislature to deal with dilapidated houses and established a fund that towns and cities can apply for. It isn’t well funded yet, but we hope that it will be moving forward. The transition from a coal economy to a more diversified economy using tourism and our river — Danville has done real well promoting that.”