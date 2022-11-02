MADISON — Boone County native Kirk Price considers himself a lifelong outdoorsman. Now, he is meshing his love for hunting with a career in land sales as a real estate professional.
Price holds the title of land specialist for Whitetail Properties Real Estate agency.
The company, founded in 2007, states its mission statement as, “uniting buyers, sellers and land.”
“Southern WV has lots of opportunities for hunters and anglers,” Price said in a press release. “A lot of landowners do not realize the true market value of their property when outdoor recreational opportunities are involved.
“From the wild trout streams in McDowell County, to the bow-only hunting in the southern four counties, West Virginia is a prime destination for outdoorsmen.”
In the release, Price said the vast mountains and deep hollows provide a prime habitat for West Virginia wildlife.
He said outdoor recreation opportunities in the area attract investors from inside and out of West Virginia’s borders.
“The time is right to market land as a hunting and recreational property,” he said. “As a national company operating in more than 37 states, we offer exposure to a nationwide network of outdoor enthusiasts and land investors — many of whom are already considering owning property in southern West Virginia.”