HUNTINGTON — A picture of his father sitting near the corner of his desk at the Mountain State Reptile Rescue serves as motivation for Andy McKee to always push for something greater.
More than a year ago, he left his job as a middle school teacher and opened a space in which he could operate his reptile rehab facility, the first of its kind in the area.
Now, a project about a half-decade in the making is finally gaining traction and will be done on a much grander scale: the Huntington Reptile House and Aquarium, which would be a full-scale zoological facility that houses reptiles from around the world and a state-of-the-art aquatic display that rivals those of larger cities in the United States.
“He’s right here every day,” McKee said of his father. “That’s what keeps me going.”
McKee grew up around reptiles and jump-started a herpetology program at Our Lady of Fatima Parish School in Huntington a few years ago, similar to his father’s efforts in getting a herpetology lab up and running at Huntington High School a few decades ago.
The announcement of his latest vision for a zoological facility appeared on social media last week, along with a Kickstarter campaign to raise funds to purchase a plot of land, which is a key first step in the development.
In total, McKee estimates the facility to cost between $20 million and $30 million. He will seek funding from multiple sources to cover that expense, all while continuing to run the rescue that has already taken in several animals from across the country for rehabilitation and care.
“A lot of people will say that’s too much for around here. Why? Why does it have to be?” McKee asked. “Why is a high price tag investment out of the question for this area? If you’ve got the vision and you’ve got the resources, why not?”
The Huntington Reptile House and Aquarium, though both owned by McKee, would be two separate entities, though the rescue would operate out of the new facility once built, he said.
McKee’s goal with the Reptile House and Aquarium isn’t just to put the creatures on display, but to make it an educational experience for visitors of any age.
“We’re going to encompass a lot of not just zoological aspect, which talks about your living animals, but also scientific aspects as well, and be able to teach about the broad spectrum of biology,” McKee said.
Exhibits will include animals native to different parts of the world, grouped together, so that what people are seeing, hearing, feeling and even smelling are native to their respective environments.
“Our goal is to really take people there,” McKee said.
He’s hopeful to have the facility built within the next four to five years, and will push hard to reach that goal, but is also continuing on working to grow Mountain State Reptile Rescue in the meantime.
After having taken in a number of animals in recent months, McKee is running out of room in his downtown space, even after adopting some out to new owners through reptile shows and expos.
The rescue is located on 3rd Avenue in downtown Huntington, in the strip mall across from Mountain Health Arena. In that space are tortoises, a number of species of snakes, lizards and other reptiles.