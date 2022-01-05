Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Snowfall rates of 1 inches or more per hour. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..
Tonight
Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Snowfall rates of 1 inches or more per hour. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.
HUNTINGTON — Even as the world’s population grows to nearly 8 billion people, areas in the Tri-State have dealt with population losses in the past decade.
The world’s population was projected to be 7.8 billion people on New Year’s Day 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
That represents an increase of 74 million people, or a 0.9% growth rate from New Year’s Day 2021. Starting in the new year, 4.3 births and two deaths are expected worldwide every second, the Census Bureau estimated.
Meanwhile, the U.S. grew by almost 707,000 people over the past year, and the nation’s population was expected to be 332.4 million residents on New Year’s Day 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
The Census Bureau estimate represents a 0.2% growth rate from New Year’s Day 2021 to New Year’s Day 2022.
On the local level, both Cabell County and the city of Huntington have faced a loss in population over the past decade.
According to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau in August, Cabell County’s population is 94,350, making it the fourth most populous county in West Virginia, behind Kanawha, Berkeley and Monongalia.
And while the numbers put Huntington’s population at 46,842 — an increase over the 2018 estimate, which showed the city’s population at 46,048 — the Jewel City started the decade with a population of 49,171.
Putnam County’s population is 57,440, Wayne County is 38,982, Mason County is 25,453 and Lincoln County is 20,463. In Ohio, Lawrence County’s population is 58,240. In Kentucky, Boyd County’s population is 48,261.
As far as other cities’ populations go in the region, Barboursville is at 4,456 residents, Milton has 2,811, Kenova has 3,033, Pea Ridge has 6,602, Wayne has 1,443 and Ceredo is at 1,408. Of local census-designated places, Culloden has 3,016 residents, Lesage has 1,290, Salt Rock has 373, Lavalette has 932, Prichard has 461 and Crum has 136.
In Ashland, the population is 21,625. In Ironton, it is 10,571.
West Virginia’s total population loss for 2010-20 was 3.2% and the state ended the decade with 1,793,716 people.
Starting in the new year, the U.S. is expected to grow by one person every 40 seconds from births, minus deaths, as well as net international migration.
The U.S. is expected to experience a birth every nine seconds and a death every 11 seconds, as well as an additional person from international migration every 130 seconds.