“There ain’t much to me. I’m just plain and simple as it is.”
Nevertheless, Noah Thompson’s audition clip in front of the “American Idol” judges has been seen by more than 1 million viewers on YouTube alone, but without his friend Arthur’s support and intercession, Thompson, a Louisa, Kentucky, native, wouldn’t have made it to the show at all. Arthur submitted a clip of Thompson performing to “Idol” producers as part of the Idol Across America virtual audition, who then invited him on the show.
“Arthur, he’s a buddy of mine — we barely even knew each other at the time — and he had signed me up for the show,” Thompson said. “We kind of got into it afterward. I was upset about him doing that, to be honest about it. But anyway, he signed me up for that, and I guess they ended up liking me. They sent me through, so I got down there to go sing for the judges.”
So far during his time on the show, now in its 20th season, 19-year-old Thompson said he’s learned many valuable lessons, including to be more confident and authentically himself.
“I’ve learned to strive my absolute best, to let myself go when it comes to singing and playing guitar,” he said. “I’m not 100 percent there yet, but I’ve really worked on getting my confidence level up. That’s what this show’s done for me. I’ve built my confidence in a lot of ways from this show, and I’m just grateful because of it.”
Growing up, his father’s love of music inspired Thompson, and he’s been singing since he was a child. Though he’s never formally had lessons, being gifted a guitar and watching and learning from his father is all Thompson needed to hone his talent.
“Music has always been a big part of my life, because my dad is a musician, and I just grew up around music my entire life,” he said. “It’s always been a big part of me, something I knew that I wanted to do, the thing I’ve always wanted and dreamed about but never thought it could actually be something. Music means the world to me.”
Thompson offered advice to others who are considering auditioning and going after their dreams.
“You just have to do it; you have to really just believe in yourself,” he said. “That was my biggest problem. Take that chance and see what happens, no matter what happens. At the end of the day, what matters is that you even took the chance.”
During his time so far on the reality singing competition, Thompson said he’s learned so much and met many interesting people, and the support of his community has bolstered his confidence as well.
“There’s been some stress and some worry, but for the most part, it’s been such a really cool journey for me and my whole family,” Thompson said. “I definitely didn’t expect all the support that I’ve gotten from everybody back home, so it’s been really cool. Everybody’s so supportive back home. People are really excited about this whole thing for me.
“It means the world,” he said. “I definitely didn’t expect it to be the way that it is. I definitely didn’t expect people to go out of their way to put my face on a billboard downtown or at our gas station or all these other things.”
Thompson’s experience on “American Idol” has encouraged him to pursue music even more at home, and he’s looking forward to performing wherever and whenever he can at local venues.
“Playing shows, that’s what I’m looking forward to doing right now, to be honest,” he said. “I’m really looking forward to seeing what happens with the show, so I can just take what I’ve learned from it and go and do my own thing. I mean, that’s what the whole point was for signing up for the show in the first place, so that’s what I’m shooting for.
“We’ll play just about any place that’ll take us.”
The final round of “American Idol” auditions wrapped up March 27, and Hollywood Week began March 28 with the Genre Challenge and continues April 3-4 with the Duets Challenge.