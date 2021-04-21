HUNTINGTON — The sounds of blues and soul — plus a little bit of local flavor — rang out from Joan C. Edwards Stadium on Friday as “Mountain Stage” took place in front of a live audience for the first time in more than a year.
The Huntington performance featured St. Paul and The Broken Bones, A.J. Croce, blues singer Shemekia Copeland and West Virginia’s own Ona. Presented by Mountain Health Network, the special outdoor show was part of the city of Huntington’s 150th anniversary celebration.
The city has additional events planned throughout the year to mark the celebration of its 150th birthday, including an exhibit at the Huntington Museum of Art from Sept. 18 through Jan. 16, 2022, focusing on the sesquicentennial. There will also be a time capsule closed Oct. 22, Huntington founder Collis P. Huntington’s 200th birthday.
Parts of the celebration have been ongoing, such as the sale of Blenko’s special 150th birthday edition piece or Huntington’s story-sharing campaign encouraging residents to submit stories about why Huntington feels like home.
Those stories and more ways to get involved can be found at cityofhuntington.com/huntington150.