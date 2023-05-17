Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin, center, stands with members of ‘80s tribute band Hair Supply during an event announcing the return of Live on the Levee Wednesday morning at Haddad Riverfront Park. Hair Supply will kick off the free weekly summer concert series on May 26.

 KENNY KEMP | HD Media

CHARLESTON — Live on the Levee, Charleston’s free summer concert series, will return Memorial Day weekend to Haddad Riverfront Park for its 20th year.

The series continues most Fridays through Aug. 18.

