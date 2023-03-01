LAND TRANSFERS, etc.
n Portion of tract deed between Clarence E. Mitchell and Clarence E. Mitchell Jr., Duval Dist., as of 11-3-2022.
n Deed between Clarence E. Mitchell and Adam Lee Mitchell, Duval Dist., as of 11-3-2022.
n Deed between Clarence E. Mitchell and Eve Marie Mitchell, Duval Dist., Porter Fk. Of Middle Fk. Of Mud Rv., as of 11-3-2022.
n Portion of tract deed between Clarence Mitchell and Adam Lee Mitchell, Duval Dist., as of 11-3-2022.
n 81.9 ac. Deed between Richard & Petra Munroe and Earl L. Purvis, $45,000, Jefferson Dist. Big Ck., as of 11-4-2022.
n 24.3 ac. Deed between Lee Vance and Brian Kopsolias, $5,000., Sheridan Dist., as of 11-4-2022.
n 2.5 ac. Deed between Carol Lynn Floute and Brian Kopsolias, $1,200., Sheridan Dist., as of 11-4-2022.
n Deed between Heartwood Forestland Fund VI LTD Partnership and Heartwood Forestland Fund VI LLC, as of 11-4-2022.
n Deed between Heartwood Forestland Fund VI LTD Partnership and Heartwood Forestland Fund VII LLC, as of 11-4-2022.
n 35/100 ac. Deed between Johnnie L. & Debora L. Price and Kathy Price Clendenin trustee, Duval Dist., Joes Ck., as of 11-7-2022.
n Lot 52, 20 ft. Lot 53 deed between Pill & Pill LLC and City National Bank, $21,260., Hamlin, Easton Addn., as of 11-7-2022.
n 50 Ac. More or less between Wanda Wilson and Wanda & Clarence Wilson, Sheridan Dist., as of 11-7-2022.
n Fee deed between Edith Stacy and Jonathan A. & Viola M. Miller, 22,000., Sheridan Dist., as of 11-9-2022.
n 25 ac. Fee deed between Derek Stowers, Amanda & Zachary Leverett and Catherine Richmond Chichester & Nancy Richmond O’Conner, Duval Dist., Road Fk., as of 11-9-2022.
n 25 ac. Deed between Catherine Richmond Chichester & Catherine Richmond and Bryon M. & Amanda Renee Bradshaw, $10,000., Duval Dist., Road Fk., as of 11-9-2022.
n 57.67 ac. Deed between Luther & Teresa Moore and Luther & Teresa Moore, Union Dist., as of 11-9-2022.
n Deed between Johnathan & Crystal Ramsey and Crystal Ramsey, Washington Dist., as of 11-9-2022.
n Deed between Wandell L. & David A. Webb, Jean Vance, Linda Mott, Christine Wiley and Wandell L. Webb, Laurel Hill Dist., East side of Guyandotte Rv., Laurel Hill Dist., as of 11-10-2022.
Magistrate records
Misdemeanors
n Craig Bendert has been charged with Gross weight — Single axle tandem & DUI with alcohol concentration in blood .15 (Misdemeanor), offenses as of 2-7 & 2-13, 2023, respectively.
n Donovon Scott Harter has been charged with TWO COUNTS Domestic Battery — Unlawful physical contact of insulting / provoking nature (Family / Household Member), offenses as of 2-12-2023.
n Junior Miller has been charged with Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, License to be carried and exhibited on demand, Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, Cert. of insurance, No vehicle insurance & Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, offenses as of 1-30-2023.
n Amanda Dawn Porter has been charged with Shoplifting — Conceals merchandise, offense as of 2-9-2023.
n Jennifer Ross Vance has been charged with THREE COUNTS Petit larceny; penalties, offenses as of 1-5-2023.