Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

LAND TRANSFERS

n 1 acre, deed between Mary C. Linville and Joseph S. and Tammy R. Vickers, $2,500, Jefferson District, Left Hand Fork, as of 7-25-2022.

Tags

Recommended for you