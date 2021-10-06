FELONY CASES
Dennis Lee Hitchcock has been charged with Three counts driving while license revoked for DUI, offenses as of 9-23-21.
Loretta Smith has been charged with Manufacture / deliver / possess with intent to manufacture / deliver (Sched. I or II Narcotic), offense as of 9-22-21.
MISDEMEANOR CASES
Steffanie R. Adkins has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, No vehicle insurance, Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment & Operation of vehicles with safety belts.
Hunter Brewster has been charged with Drivers must be licensed; motorcycle licenses, state id, No vehicle insurance, Two Counts — Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), Operatiion without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, offenses as of 9-16-21.
Crystal Gail Clay has been charged with Limitations on overtaking on left & Using cell phone or electronic communications device without hands-free equipment, while driving, offenses as of 9-4-2021.
Billy Cull has been charged with Driving vehicle while in impaired state & Knowingly or intentionally possessing controlled substance without valid prescription, offenses as of 9-19-2021.
Benjamin Raynell Flowers has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), offenses as of 9-9-2021.
William Alan Hager has been charged with No vehicle insurance, Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), offenses as of 8-27-2021.
Dennis Lee Hancock has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, offense as of 9-23-2021.
Justin David Kinder has been charged with Drivers must be licensed; motorcycle licenses, state id & Limitations on overtaking on left, offenses as of 9-17-2021.
Michelle Lewis has been charged with Following too closely, Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & Limitations on overtaking on left.
Heather McIsaac has been charged with Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor) & No vehicle insurance, offenses as of 9-14-2021.
Alisha Ann Parsons has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & TWO COUNTS — No vehicle shall at any time be driving to left side of roadway, offenses as of 8-28-2021.
Dakota Seth Aaron Porter has been charged with Drivers must be licensed; motorcycle licenses, state id & Reckless driving, offenses as of 9-17-2021.
Delphia Alexis Runyon has been charged with Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offenses as of 9-14-2021.
Kimberly Runyon has been charged with Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor) & No vehicle insurance, offenses as of 9-9-2021.
Makayla Jordan Smith has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, offenses as of 9-14-2021.
Sherri Lynn Terry has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, offenses as of 9-4-2021.
Johnothan R. Turley has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Cert. of insurance, offenses as of 9-14-2021.
Thomas Turley has been charged with Operation of vehicles with safety belts, offense as of 8-17-2021.
Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for The Lincoln Journal.