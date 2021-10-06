Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

FELONY CASES

Dennis Lee Hitchcock has been charged with Three counts driving while license revoked for DUI, offenses as of 9-23-21.

Loretta Smith has been charged with Manufacture / deliver / possess with intent to manufacture / deliver (Sched. I or II Narcotic), offense as of 9-22-21.

MISDEMEANOR CASES

Steffanie R. Adkins has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, No vehicle insurance, Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment & Operation of vehicles with safety belts.

Hunter Brewster has been charged with Drivers must be licensed; motorcycle licenses, state id, No vehicle insurance, Two Counts — Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), Operatiion without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, offenses as of 9-16-21.

Crystal Gail Clay has been charged with Limitations on overtaking on left & Using cell phone or electronic communications device without hands-free equipment, while driving, offenses as of 9-4-2021.

Billy Cull has been charged with Driving vehicle while in impaired state & Knowingly or intentionally possessing controlled substance without valid prescription, offenses as of 9-19-2021.

Benjamin Raynell Flowers has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), offenses as of 9-9-2021.

William Alan Hager has been charged with No vehicle insurance, Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), offenses as of 8-27-2021.

Dennis Lee Hancock has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, offense as of 9-23-2021.

Justin David Kinder has been charged with Drivers must be licensed; motorcycle licenses, state id & Limitations on overtaking on left, offenses as of 9-17-2021.

Michelle Lewis has been charged with Following too closely, Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & Limitations on overtaking on left.

Heather McIsaac has been charged with Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor) & No vehicle insurance, offenses as of 9-14-2021.

Alisha Ann Parsons has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & TWO COUNTS — No vehicle shall at any time be driving to left side of roadway, offenses as of 8-28-2021.

Dakota Seth Aaron Porter has been charged with Drivers must be licensed; motorcycle licenses, state id & Reckless driving, offenses as of 9-17-2021.

Delphia Alexis Runyon has been charged with Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offenses as of 9-14-2021.

Kimberly Runyon has been charged with Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor) & No vehicle insurance, offenses as of 9-9-2021.

Makayla Jordan Smith has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, offenses as of 9-14-2021.

Sherri Lynn Terry has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, offenses as of 9-4-2021.

Johnothan R. Turley has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Cert. of insurance, offenses as of 9-14-2021.

Thomas Turley has been charged with Operation of vehicles with safety belts, offense as of 8-17-2021.

Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for The Lincoln Journal.

Recommended for you