LAND TRANSFERS
20 ac. deed between Douglas C. Roberts and Shawn S. & Danielle N. Elkins, $280,000., Jefferon Dist., as of 12-20-2021.
Lots 5, 6 & 7deed between Karen Blackwelder & Shelva Hunn and Tyler W. & Jennifer Lynn Lucas, $125,000., Hamlin, as of 12-20-2021.
2 ac. deed between David & Beverly Eversole and Ashle & Shon Cyfers, Washington Dist., $1.00, as of 12-20-2021.
(1) Lot 35 deed between Misty Dawn Kirwan and William B. & Mollie Jean Page, $10,000., &
(2) Lot 36 $20,200., West Hamlin, as of 12-20-2021.
1/10 int. in minerals deed between Gayle P. Griffith and Gayle P., & Donn W. Griffith, Living Trust, Duval Dist., as of 12-21-2021.
0.4547 ac. deed between Marcella Turley and Marcella, Jason C. & Angela France Turley, Washington Dist., as of 12-22-2021.
27 ac. deed between Iris Jean Dillon and Iris Jean & Noah B. Dillon, Duval Dist., as of 12-22-2021.
3 ac. +/- deed between Jason & Tawnya Abbott and Robert J. & Barbara J. Pauley, $10., Washington Dist., as of 12-22-2021.
(1) 204.75 ac. deed between Mark R., Joshua & Cody Dunlap and Tyler Cory Foster, $37,500., Duval Dist., &
(2) .995 ac. deed $10., as of 12-22-2021.
MAGISTRATE RECORDS
FUGITIVE
Kaylin Cabrera has been charged with being Fugitive from another state, offense as of 2-28-2022.
FELONIES
Nathan Earl Riffe has been charged with Driving while license revoked for DUI, offense as of 2-27-2022.
Everett Bowman has been charged with Failure to register or provide notice of registration changes (Life Registration), offense as of 2-8-20221.
Christopher Browning has been charged with Failure to register or provide notice of registration changes (Life Registration), offense as of 2-4-20221.
Matthew J. Hoskinson has been charged with Two counts of Failure to register or provide notice of registration changes (Life Registration), offense as of 3-11-2022.
William R. Wiley has been charged with Five counts Failure to register or provide notice of registration changes. (Life Registration), offenses as of 3-9-2022.
Kimberly Love Jones has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, Registration of vehicles (Owner Plates 10 days), Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, No vehicle insurance & Tail lamps, offenses as of 2-26-2022.
Justin Lee Mounts has been charged with Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor) & Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, offenses as of 3-9-2022.
Adam Pauley has been charged with No vehicle insurance, UNDER REVIEW No proof of registration, License to be carried and exhibited on demand, Drivers must be licensed; motorcycle licenses, state id, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, Operation of vehicles with safety belts, Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment & Exp. Of registration and certificates ot title, offenses as of 2-26-2022.
Adam Porter has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, No vehicle insurance, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment & Operation of vehicles with safety belts, offenses as of 3-5-2022.
Gary Lee Richards has been charged with Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, Registration card unsigned, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & No vehicle insurance, offenses as of 2-19-2022.
Nathan E. Riffe has been charged with License to be carried and exhibited on demand, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, Limitations on overtaking on left, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, No vehicle insurance, Exp. Of registration and certificates of title, Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment & Driving too fast for road conditions, offenses as of 2-27-2022.
Faith Jawnrene Stanley has been charged with Malicious or unlawful assault of a child near a school, Knowingly or intentionally possessing controlled substance without valid prescription & Battery – Making physical contact of insulting/provoking nature/causing physical harm to another, offenses as of 3-10-2022.
Janice Elaine Williams has been charged with Mufflers; prevention of noise, fumes and smoke, Registration card unsigned, Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, License to be carried and exhibited on demand, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & No vehicle insurance, offenses as of 3-4-2022.
Matthew Workman has been charged with Assault – Attempting to commit, or placing another in apprehension of, a violent injury & Battery – Making physical contact of insulting/provoking nature/causing physical harm to another, offenses as of 3-10-2022.
MISDEMEANORS
Katelyn Belcher has been charged with operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & No vehicle shall at any time be driven to the left side of roadway, offenses as of 2-3-2022.
Brianna M. Bryant has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, Following too closely, UNDER REVIEW No proof of registration & Cert. of insurance, offenses as of 1-26-2022.
Ricky Edward Combs has been charged with Domestic Battery – Unlawful physical contact of insulting/provoking nature (Family/Household Member) & Brandishing deadly weapons; threatening or causing breach of peace; criminal penalties, offenses as of 2-3-2022.
Dustin Kelly Elkins has been charged with Domestic Battery – Unlawful physical contact of insulting/provoking nature (Family/Household Member), offense as of 2-3-2022.
James Elkins has been charged with Restricted licenses (Expired operators) & License to be carried and exhibited on demand, offenses as of 2-9-2022.
Trevor J. Lanz has been charged with Registration card to be signed, carried and exhibited on demand (Regist. Unsigned), offense as of 1-29-2022.
Brandy Alan Selman has been charged with Expiration of registration and certificates of title & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offenses as of 2-3-2022.
Chelsey Adams has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, Cert. of insurance, Operation of vehicles with safety belts, License to be carried and exhibited on demand, offenses as of 2-26-2022.
Eddie Adkins has been charged with Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & No vehicle insurance, offenses as of 2-24-2022.
Maisie M. Brumfield has been charged with Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration & Cert. of insurance, offenses as of 2-21-2022.
Amanda Dawn Gillenwater has been charged with Neglect or refusal to make report or be fingerprinted, Obstructing officer; penalties; definitions & UNDER REVIEW littering, offenses as of 3-1-2022.
Jerry D. Hager Jr. has been charged with License to be carried and exhibited on demand, Exp. Of registration and certificates of title, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), False certificates, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, No vehicle insurance, Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment & Required signals, offenses as of 2-25-2022.
Brandon Kristopher Shirley has been charged with Exp. Of registration & cert. of title, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Reg. card unsigned., offenses as of 2-25-2022.
Timothy Warren Tomblin has been charged with Driving while license revoked for DUI, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, False Certificates, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), No vehicle insurance & Operation of vehicles with safety belts, offenses as of 2-26-2022.
Joshua Wade Walker has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offense as of 2-24-2022.
Adam Woodrum has been charged with Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, Mufflers; prevention of noise, fumes & smoke, License to be carried and exhibited on demand, offenses as of 2-20-2022.
Alexander E. Adkins has been charged with Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, offense as of 3-8-2022.
Carrie Adkins has been charged with Knowingly or intentionally possessing controlled substance without valid prescription, offense as of 3-3-2022.
Eddie Adkins has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, offense as of 3-1-2022.
Mona Lynn Adkins has been charged with Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, offense as of 3-1-2022.
Justin Allen Bays has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, License to be carried and exhibited on demand, Cert.of insurance, Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment.
Alan E. Brewster has been charged with UNDER REVIEW Failure to display valid fuel tax decal, offense as of 3-1-2022.
Mary Ann Cummings has been charged with Unlawful injury to or destruction of property, Obstructing officer; penalties; definitions & Disorderly conduct; penalty, offenses as of 3-10-2022.
Adam Todd Davis has been charged with Under Review Violation of DV Order, Obstructing officer; penalties; definitions, offenses as of 3-8-2022.
Karen Sue Guthrie has been charged with Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor) & Cert. of insurance, offenses as of 3-5-2022.
Bennie Gene Hager has been charged with Cert. of insurance & Registration card unsigned, offenses as of 3-3-2022.
Stephen Hall has been charged with Drivers must be licensed; motorcycle licenses, state id, No vehicle insurance, License to be carried and exhibited on demand, Operation of vehicles with safety belts, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor & Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, offenses as of 3-6-2022.
Amanda D. Harless has been charged with Shoplifting Penalties (<$500), UNDER REVIEW Contributing to Delinquency of Minor, offenses as of 3-1-2022.
Wade Hicks has been charged with Drivers must be licensed; motorcycle licenses, state id, offense as of 2-28-2022.