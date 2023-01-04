LAND TRANSFERS
n Deed between Katharine O. and Robert Pauley Coiner and Jonathan I. and Samantha Miller, $5,000, Washington District, as of 9-22-2022.
n ½ acre, deed between Clara J. Cremeans and Michael J. Cremeans, Jeanne R. Miller and Laura A. Burton, Sheridan District, transfer on death, as of 9-23-2022.
n Fee deed between Keith Crihfield and Tara Kavadias, Harts District, corrective quitclaim, surface, mineral and timber, as of 9-23-2022.
n Deed between Douglas R. and Charlotte O. Hoy and Jerry D. and Jessica Caldwell, $300,000, Washington District, as of 9-27-2022.
n 1.67 acres, deed between Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. and Rodney L. and Julie L. Smith, $134,650, Sheridan District, Lot WS Guyan, as of 9-27-2022.
n Deed between Pill & Pill PLLC, Anna and Luther L. Toney and the West Virginia Housing Development Fund, Sheridan District, Hubball Road, as of 9-27-2022.
n 24.5, 22, 30 and 98 acres, deed between Dora L. Breedlove and Van Kevan Breedlove, Duval District, as of 9-27-2022.
n Surface Lots 45 and 46, deed between Madora Gibson and Madora and Kerry Gibson, Washington District, as of 9-27-2022.
n Timber-only deed between TCP Bright LLC and 3AJ LLC, $18,000, Laurel Hill District, as of 9-27-2022.
n Mineral rights, deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr. and ONONDAGA Holding Co. LLC, $50, Union District, 1/8 of ¼ of 50 ac. Maul Fk., Coal Map 01-15 Cert. No. 225133, as of 9-27-2022.
n Mineral rights, deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr. and ONONDAGA Holding Co. LLC, $50, Union District, 1/8 of ¼ of 111.5 acres, Maul Fork, Coal Map, as of 9-27-2022.
vMineral rights, deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr. and Garnet Gas Corp., $50, Jefferson District, 1/3 of 22/224 of 65 acres, Stinson Creek, as of 9-27-2022.
n 0.928 acres, more or less, deed between Jerry L. Frye and Tara Rose Frye, Carroll District, as of 9-28-2022.
n 8.89 acres, more or less, deed between Jerry L. Frye and Jerry Lester Frye II, Carroll District, as of 9-28-2022.
n Surface rights, 2 acres, deed between Lois Clark and Goldie Adkins, Sheridan District, as of 9-29-2022.
n ¾ acre, deed between Eric E. Eanes and Dean and Christina Lobdell, $123,000, Washington District, as of 9-29-2022.
MAGISTRATE COURT
MISDEMEANORS
n Maisie M. Brumfield has been charged with expired registration and unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles, offense date 1-9-2022.
n Thomas Scott Clark has been charged with driving while license revoked for driving under the influence, no inspection, no seat belt, no proof of insurance, no proof of registration, obstructed driver’s view, unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles, limitations on overtaking on the left, no operator’s, driving while license suspended or revoked and no insurance, offense date 12-10-2022.
n Christopher Corey Dillon Jr. has been charged with failure to stop, offense date 12-16-2022.
n Savannah Hodges has been charged with no insurance, no inspection, and failure to register within 30 days, offense date 12-14-2022.
n Homer Lacy III has been charged with failure to stop and driving while license suspended or revoked, offenses as of 12-16-2022.
n Thomas Hayes Lanham has been charged with two counts each of domestic assault and domestic battery and one count of obstructing, offense date 12-19-2022.
n Mario Magana has been charged with a bear license regulation violation, offense date 12-1-2022.
n Rodney Moore has been charged with driving too fast for roadway conditions and driving while license suspended or revoked, offense date 12-19-2022.
n Kirk P. Woodrum has been charged with no proof of registration, no inspection, expired registration and unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles, offense date 12-10-2022.