LAND TRANSFERS
.50 ac. deed between Jeffery S., Lisia, Charles E. Jr., Lorraine, Ricky & Linda Thomas, Joann & Willard Horton, Cuba Adkins & Odell Dingess and Jeffery S. & Lisia Thomas, $2,000, Harts Dist., as of 1-5-2022.
.919 ac. deed between Barry & Karri Roberts and Kari Roberts, $126,707., Washington Dist.
As of 1-5-2022.
38.595 ac. more or less deed between Judity Kopsolias and Brian Kopsolias, Sheridan Dist., as of 1-6-2022.
110x130x125x66x65 deed between Clifton Paul Browning and Michael & Cathrin Ball, $200,000., Hamlin, as of 1-6-2022.
12.153 ac. deed between Tony Dragoo and Kurt B. Dragoo & Andrea M. Dunlap, Duval Dist., as of 1-10-2022.
42.08 ac. deed between Wanda f. Dragoo and Tony C. Dragoo, Duval Dist., as of 1-10-2022.
42.08 ac. deed between Tony Dragoo and Kurt Brandon Dragoo & Andrea M. Dunlap, Duval Dist., as of 1-10-2022.
.98 ac. deed between Wanda Dragoo and Tony Dragoo, Duval Dist., as of 1-10-2022.
.98 ac. deed between Tony Dragoo and Kurt Brandon Dragoo & Andrea Dunlap, Duval Dist., as of 1-10-2022.
52.961 ac. & .73 ac. deed between Nancy J. Leslie and Arthur C. & Wendy G. Napier, $50,000., Washington Dist., as of 1-11-2022.
Deed between Monica Summers and Kevin Shaffer, Quitclaim deed, Duval Dist., as of 1-13-2022.
6.94 ac. deed between Jeffrey S. Bowen special commissioner & Elmer Thurman Rakes and Watson Properties, $15,000., Sheridan Dist., as of 1-14-2022.
MARRIAGES
James Edward Noe, 65 & Janie Mae Marks, 65, both of Branchland.
Joseph Douglas Scarberry, 38 & Jessica Marie Manns, both of Hamlin.
David Coburn, 58 & Mary Michelle Coburn, 45, both of Branchland.
Jeffrey Scott Adkins, 57 & Lisa Mae Huffman, 50, both of West Hamlin.
Dana Scott Martin, 21, Chapmanville & Angel Nichole Adkins, 21, Big Creek.
Colton Wayne Stotler, 24 & Ashley Nicole Vargas Moore, 26, both of Hamlin.
MAGISTRATE RECORDS
FELONIES
William Dale Kessel Jr. has been charged with Manufacture / deliver / possession with intent to manufacture / deliver (Sched. I or II Narcotic), offense as of 3-19-2022.
Dustin Lee Saul has been charged with Receiving or transferring stolen goods & Driving while license revoked for DUI, offenses as of 3-24-2022.
MISDEMEANORS
Gregory Gene Adkins has been charged with 10,900# overweight (GVW vehicle type) UNDER REVIEW, offense as of 3-11-2022.
Nikkolette A. Dunlap has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offense as of 3-16-2022.
Nathaniel Glen Manno has been charged with Safety equipment and requirements for motorcyclists, UNDER REVIEW Operating ATV on road, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & No vehicle insurance, offenses as of 3-19-2022.
Cameron Chance Sanders has been charged with Obstructing officer; penalties; definitions, offense as of 3-27-2022.
Dustin Saul has been charged with
Battery — Making physical contact of insulting / provoking nature / causing physical harm to another, Unlawful injury to or destruction of property, offense as of 2-9-2022.
Dustin Lee Saul has been charged with Limitations on overtaking on left, Knowingly or intentionally possessing controlled substance without valid prescription, Obstructing officer; penalties; definitions, Fleeing from officer; penalties; definitions (Vehicle) & Fleeing from officer; penalties; definitions, offenses as of 3-24-2022.
James R. Stowers has been charged with ALL UNDER REVIEW 1,000 ft. of residential community & No enclosure or fence, offenses as of 3-23-2022.
Aaron Christopher Vance has been charged with Domestic Assault — Committing violent injury or causing apprehension of same (Family / Household Member), Domestic Battery — Unlawful physical contact of insulting / provoking nature (Family / Household Member) & Unlawful injury to or destruction of property, offenses as of 3-23-2022.
Felicia Zarela has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, License to be carried and exhibited on demand, Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment & Cert. of insurance, offenses as of 3-20-2022.