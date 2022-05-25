LAND TRANSFERS
.76 ac. more or less deed between Jessica Shamblin and Sam-Corp Dev. Inc., $15,400., Washington Dist., as of 3-21-22.
2 lots deed between Laura Spaulding and Latner, Inc., $4,614.91, Laurel Hill Dist., as of 3-21-22.
22 ac. Deed between Jason P. & Ashley Rhae Edwards and Bryant W. II Bowman & Stacy Dawn Bowen, $50,000., Washington Dist., as of 3-21-22.
25 ac. Deed between Melvin R. Ward and Aaron B. & April D. Daniels, $125,000., Harts Dist., Broad Br., as of 3-21-2022.
Deed between Patricia Byrd Dunn and George Ted Byrd, Carroll Dist., as of 3-22-2022.
20 ac. Deed between John E. & Mary Elizabeth Clifton and Hannah Ball, $25,000., Duval Dist., as of 3-22-2022.
26.3 & 6/10 ac. Deed between C. Joseph Stevens successor trustee and Premier Bank, Inc., $40,000., Sheridan Dist., as of 3-23-2022.
1.17 ac. Lots 12, 18 thru 20, 31 thru 41 deed between Karen Callison and Shirley L. Callison, Duval Dist., as of 3-24-2022.
20 ac. Deed between David Michael Miller and David Michael Miller, Jefferson Dist., as of 3-24-2022.
Deed between Jerry D. Marker and Jerrick R. Marker & Heather N. Antill, as of 3-24-2022.
Deed between Jerry G. & Peggy Marker and Jerrick R. Marker & Heather N. Antill, as of 3-24-2022.
2.99 ac. Deed between Trilba Hill and Trilba Hill, Washington Dist., as of 3-24-2022.
1.5 ac. Deed between Mona Holley and Phillip K. II & Robin S. Skeens, $80,000., Sheridan Dist., as of 3-25-2022.
Lot .4 ac. 200x110 deed between Ronald G. & Kelley G. Salmons and Christopher Todd Hunt, $199,900, Hamlin, Park Ave., as of 3-25-2022.
Deed between Raven McCormick and Morgan Smith & Kade Andrew McCoy, as of 3-25-2022.
2.6 ac. Deed between Peggy Lester and Stephen & Amy McCloskey, $300,000., Carroll Dist., Town Br., as of 3-25-2022.
2.5 ac. Deed between Sherry Harris and Cristal Miller, $7,000., Carroll Dist., as of 3-25-2022.
Mineral Int. deed between Robert H. Wilhelm and Community Minerals LLC, $13,000., Duval Dist., as of 3-25-2022.
67 ac. Deed between Kesha McCoy and Verenia C. Abbott & Zenia Hatfield, $10,000., Laurel Hill Dist., as of 3-25-2022.
1/7 & 2/3 ac. Deed between Jack French Parsons Jr. and Raypnd Kelley, Carroll Dist., as of 3-28-2022.
43.56, 1.03 & 7.46 ac. Deed between Joshua D. & Jessica J. Santrock and Vanscoy Family Trust, $385,000., Carroll Dist, as of 3-28-2022.
MARRIAGES
Paul Warren McCallister, 23, Alum Creek & Rebecca Jane Harvey, 19, Yawkey.
Brian Allen West, 48 & Tina Louise Claflin, 32, both of Harts.
Brandon Michael Williams, 25 & Sierra Ashton Kinder, 29, both of Danville.
Joshua Ray Adkins, 38 & Megan Christine Kiser, 39, both of Branchland.
Trenton Gregory Toppins, 24, Harts & Alykandra Shay Bush, 22, Chapmanville.
Phillip Michael Sullivan, 36, S. Charleston & Haylee Nicole Lambert, 25, Hamlin.
Clifford Elijah Johnson, 22 & Erin Mechelle Moyer, 25, both of Hamlin.
Johnothan Russell Turley, 38 & Barbara Lynn Clark, 43, both of Alum Creek.
Jeffrey Bruce Hager II, 34 & Brittany Danielle Suttle, 20, both of Hamlin.
Korey Blayke Cyfers, 27 & Alexus Chyanne Woodrum, 21, both of Hamlin.
Robert Hollis Johnson, 33, Ranger & Jessica Nicole Slone, 30, West Hamlin.
Landon Wesley Keesee II, 31, St. Albans & Karen Jean Bennis, 43, Myra.
Wilson Browning, 46 & Margaret Ann Christian, 51, both of Harts.
Trevor Allen Burgess, 23 & Heather Lynn Estep, 24, both of Culloden.
Robert Bryant Wade, 30 & Lana Gail McCormick, 29, both of Sod.
Michael Todd Ryan, 22 & Jayne Ann Ashworth.
Leon Michael Ross, 51 & Phyllis Darlene Burgett, 37, both of Hamlin.
Gerald Ray Smith, 20 & Pamela Gail Watson, 16.
Michael Sean Guilliams, 22, Daniels & Hannah Elisabeth Johnson, 22, Sumerco.
John Andrew Roberts, 20, Alum Creek & Joyce Lynn Sigmon, 18, Alkol.
Kyle Thomas Garretson, 27, West Hamlin & Megan Elysse Tully, 24, Hamlin.
Gregory Dale Hensley, 32 & Elizabeth Daniele Gunnoe, 25, both of Chapmanville.
Jarred Michael Baker, 21, Branchland & Alley Beth Midkiff, 20, West Hamlin.
Aaron James Spaur, 37 & Wendy LeAnn Barnett, 40, both of Culloden.
Kobe Ryan Vance, 19, Branchland & Harley Danielle Griffith, 19, Yawkey.
MAGISTRATE RECORDS
FELONIES
Billy Casto has been charged with Malicious or unlawful assault causing bodily injury with intent to main, disfigure, disable or kill & Malicious or unlawful assault, assault; battery (Family, spouse, partner, co-parent, other), offense as of 5-12-2022.
MISDEMEANORS
Alex Hunter Adkins has been charged with Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offenses as of 5-1-2022.
Jeremiah Bly Angel has been charged with Operation of vehicle without required equipment or in unsafe condition, Operation of vehicles with safety belts, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, No vehicle insurance & Drivers must be licensed; motorcycle licenses, state id, offenses as of 5-7-2022.
Isaac R. Brogan has been charged with Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, offenses as of 5-4-2022.
Terry Alan Brown has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, offenses as of 5-5-2022.
Jeffrey Allen Callahan has been charged with Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, offense as of 5-4-2022.
Billy Casto has been charged with Domestic Assault — Committing violent injury or causing apprehension of same (Family/Household Member) & Domestic Battery/Unlawful physical contact of insulting/provoking nature (Family/Household Member), offenses as of 5-12 to 5-13-2022.
Tina Nola Church has been charged with Operating motor vehicle below minimum speed limit, UNDER REVIEW No proof of registration, Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, Operation of vehicles with safety belts, Drivers must be licensed; motorcycle licenses, state id & Cert. of insurance, offenses as of 5-5-2022.
Dakota Lee Clay has been charged with Injuring or tampering with vehicle, Domestic Assault — Committing violent injury or causing apprehension of same (Family/Household Member), Unlawful injury to or destruction of property, Misdemeanor offenses for violation of protective order, repeat offenses; penalties, Obstructing officer; penalties; definitions, offenses as of 5-13-2022.
Tabitha L. Colegrove has been charged with Owners and drivers to comply with inspection laws & Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, offenses as of 5-7-2022.
David Eskew has been charged with Operation of vehicles without required equipment or in unsafe condition & Drivers must be licensed; motorcycle licenses, state id, offenses as of 5-2-2022.
Chester R. Hunter has been charged with Misdemeanor offenses for violation of protective order; repeat offenses, penalties, offense as of 5-12-2022.