MAGISTRATE RECORDS
MISDEMEANORS
Andrew B. Jeffrey has been charged with Texting while driving & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offense as of 5-2-2022.
Gatlin P. McCallister has been charged with Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, offense as of 5-4-2022.
Christopher Meeks has been charged with License to be carried and exhibited on demand, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, Expiration of registration and cert. of title, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, UNDER REVIEW — No proof of registration, No vehicle insurance, Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, Limitations on overtaking on left & Operation of vehicles with safety belts, offenses as of 5-7-2022.
Candida Lorine Miller has been charged with Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor& No vehicle insurance, offenses as of 5-4-2022.
Terry B. Moore has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, offenses as of 5-5-2022.
Keisha Ann Morgan has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, Display of registration plates (Rear of vehicle) & Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), offenses as of 5-5-2022.
Shawn Allen Mullins has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Cert. of insurance, offenses as of 5-7-2022.
Alannah Susanne Parsons has been charged with Expiration of registration and cert. of title & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offenses as of 5-5-2022.
Alan Roberts has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, Vehicles must stop at through highways; erection of signs & No vehicle insurance, offenses as of 5-7-2022.
Charles Kenneth Saul has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, offenses as of 5-4-2022.
Brandon M. Thaxton has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offense as of 5-7-2022.
Cheyenne Tomblin has been charged with Drivers must be licensed; motorcycle licenses, state id, Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Restricted licenses (Expired operators), offenses as of 5-5-2022.
Brandon M. Vance has been charged with Drivers must be licensed; motorcycle licenses, state id, Expiration of registration and cert. of title, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, Operation without cert. inspection of failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, UNDER REVIEW — No proof of registration, Cert. of insurance, Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, Limitations on overtaking on left, Five Counts Obtaining money, property and services by false pretenses; penalties (Theft of Services), Five Counts Obtaining money, property or services by false pretenses; Grand Larceny * $1,000, Petit Larceny * $1,000., Five Counts Fraud and related activity in connection with access devices (Misdemeanor), offenses as of 3-10-2022.
Sara Hope Wade has been charged with Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, offense as of 5-4-2022.
Margie Ann Adkins has been charged with Texting while driving, Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), Operation of vehicle with safety belts, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, No vehicle insurance, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Expiration of registration and cert. of title, offenses as of 5-14-2022.
Matthew Adkins has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offenses as of 5-14-2022.
Ian Melmige Carlton has been charged with Exp. Of registration and certs. of title, offense as of 5-18-2022.
Brandi Lynn Carpenter has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, offense as of 5-15-2022.
John Collins has been charged with No vehicle insurance, Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, Operation of vehicles with safety belts, Exp. Of reg. and certs. of title, UNDER REVIEW — No proof of reg., Limitations on overtaking on the left & Mufflers; prevention of noise, fumes and smoke, offenses as of 5-7-2022.
Scott E. Eastham has been charged with Domestic assault — Committing violent injury or causing apprehension of same (Family/Household Member), offense as of 5-21-2022.
James David Hindman has been charged with Mufflers; prevention of noise, fumes and smoke, License to be carried and exhibited on demand, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, No vehicle insurance, Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment & Improper use of evidences of reg. (misdemeanor), offenses as of 5-15-2022.
Millard Todd Mitchell has been charged with Knowingly or intentionally possessing controlled substance without valid prescription, offense as of 5-11-2022.
Keith M. Mullins has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, No vehicle insurance, Operation without cert. insp. Or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, Mufflers; prevention of noise, fumes and smoke, UNDER REVIEW — No proof of reg., Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, Exp. Of reg. and certs. of title & Operation of vehicles with safety belts, offenses as of 5-14-2022.
Chad Sammons has been charged with Obstructing officer; penalties; definitions & Knowingly or intentionally possessing controlled substance without valid prescription, offenses as of 5-19-2022.
Jacob Hunter Saul has been charged with Driving too fast for roadway conditions, offense as of 5-13-2022.
Jade Nikay Wentz has been charged with No vehicle shall at any time be driving to the left side of the roadway & Operation without cert. insp. Or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offense as of 5-14-2022.
Ashley Ann Whitten has been charged with Operation of vehicles without evidences of reg., offense as of 5-15-2022.
Andrew Williams has been charged with Driving too fast for roadway conditions & Failure to obey official traffic control device, offenses as of 5-18-2022.
Richard Wilson III has been charged with Domestic Battery — Unlawful physical contact of insulting/provoking nature (Family/Household Member), offense as of 5-20-2022.