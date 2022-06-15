FELONIES
Everett J. Smith has been charged with Incest; penalty, Sexual Abuse 1st deg. (Defendant 14 yrs. or older; Victim under 12 yrs. old), Sexual Assault in the 1st deg. & Sexual Abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian to a child, offenses 2021-2022.
MISDEMEANORS
Trevor David Adkins has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), No vehicle insurance & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offenses as of 5-27-2022.
Cody Michael Browning has been charged with Operation of vehicles with safety belts, License to be carried and exhibited on demand, Cert. of insurance, Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, Restricted licenses (Expired operators), UNDER REVIEW No proof of registration, Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offenses as of 5-29-2022.
Tina Marie Dixon has been charged with Cert. of insurance, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, UNDER REVIEW No proof of registration, Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, License to be carried and exhibited on demand, Operation of vehicles with safety belts, Limitations on overtaking on the left & Mufflers; prevention of noise, fumes and smoke, offenses as of 5-23-2022.
Timothy Madden has been charged with Wrongful injuries to timber; criminal penalties, offense as of 5-5-2022.
Sydney Manns has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, Expiration of registration and Certificates of title & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offenses as of 5-21-2022.
Nedra K. Porter has been charged with Operation of vehicles with safety belts & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offenses as of 5-24-2022.
Danny Prichard has been charged with Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, UNDER REVIEW No proof of registration, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, No vehicle insurance, Operation of vehicles with safety belts & Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), offenses as of 5-26-2022.
Janice E. Williams has been charged withdriving while license suspended or revoked; General, No vehicle insurance, Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, Operation of vehicles with safety belts, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, No vehicle insurance, Registration card unsigned, Mufflers; prevention of noise, fumes and smoke, License to be carried and exhibited on demand, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), Operation of vehicles with safety belts & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offenses as of 5-26-2022.
Adam Woodrum has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, offenses as of 5-24-2022.