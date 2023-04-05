LAND TRANSFERS, etc.:
n 28.618 ac. Deed between Elisha Huffman Jr. and David L. Huffman, Carroll Dist., as of 11-21-2022.
n Deed between Karen Raines and Zacharias T. & Cassidy Faith Howerton, $80,000., Duval Dist. As of 11-22-2022.
n 6/10 ac. Deed between Sheila Mae Young, Mazie & Ronald B. Elkins and Freddie Neal Elkins, Laurel Hill Dist., as of 11-22-2022.
n Deed between Ray & Garnett Lovejoy and Edward Lovejoy, $50,000., Duval Dist., as of 11-22-2022.
n Lots 8, 9 & 10 deed between Nora Adkins & Garnett Lovejoy and Edward Lovejoy, $1,500., Duval Dist., as of 11-22-2022.
n Lots, 4a,5,6 & 1 ½ ac. Deed between Rodney & Vicki Haney and A&J Elite Properties LLC, $2,000., Hamlin, as of 11-22-2022.
n Deed between Rodney Haney & Vicki Hanley and A&J Properties LLC, $333,000., Hamlin, Baker St., as of 11-22-2022.
n ½ of 1/6 of ½ of 150 tax deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr. & Sonny Ray Harvey and Onondaga Holdings Co., $50., Washington Dist., Cobbs Creek, as of 11-22-2022.
n Min. 1/6 of 1/6 of 77 ac. Tax deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr. & Kyle Watts and Marcus W. Manns, $50., Harts Dist., as of 11-22-2022.
n Min. ¼ of 2/3 of 35 ac. Tax deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr. & Debra Shaw and Armstrong Land Management, $50., Carroll Dist., Middle Fork, as of 11-22-2022.
n Fee ¼ ac. Tax deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr., David & Bertha Opal Graley and Don Tabor & Terri Ann Taboe, $50., Washington Dist., Cobbs Creek, as of 11-22-2022.
n 2.23 ac. Deed between BJR, Inc. and Tyler & Malana Marie Stump, $70,000, Washington Dist., as of 11-22-2022.
n Lots 35 thru 39 deed between Michael & Shari Woodrum and Steven M. Woodrum, Washington Dist., as of 11-23-2022.
n Deed between Tanner & Emily Walls and William C. White, $10., Hamlin, as of 11-23-2022.
n 3 ac, deed between Pamela S. Brittany I Egnor AKA Brittany Egnor and Brittany I. Egnor, Union Dist., as of 11-28-2022.
n Lot 19 .42 ac. Deed between David Ray Toney and Alan R. & Ashley Nicole Pertee, $127,900., Washington Dist., Meadows Crest Addition, as of 11-28-2022.
n 4 ac. Deed between Tim Hite and Tim Hite & Susan Everett, Duval Dist., Trace Fork, as of 11-28-2022.
n 22.5 ac. Deed between Orman & Tyler Yeager, Danny & Julie Yeager Prichard and Orman P. & Joshua P. Yeager, Duval Dist., as of 11-29-2022.
n 8 ac. Deed between Michael L. McCoy & Brenda R. Baisden and Brenda R. Baisden, Harts Dist., as of 11-29-2022.
n 39.31 ac. Deed between Bruner Land Co., Inc. and Michael & Katlyn Williams, $52,900., Jefferson Dist., as of 11-29-2022.
n Sur. ½ ac. Deed between Gabreil L. Holstein and Daniel A. Staley, $137,000., Washington Dist., Road Frk., as of 11-29-2022.
n 3 ac. More or less deed between Lucille Keyser and Wilson Browning & Margaret Christian, Harts Dist., as of 11-29-2022.
n 8.204 ac. Deed between Tiffany B. Morris and Rebecca Keeney, $22,500, Washington Dist., as of 11-30-2022.
Magistrate
FELONY:
n William Cody Lusher has been charged with Burning, etc., of other buildings or structures; 2nd deg. arson; penalty, offense as of 3-13-2023.
MISDEMEANORS:
n Melissa D. Abbott has been charged with 84/55 speeding UNDER REVIEW, offense as of 2-9-2023.
n Alicia Adkins has been charged with Driving while license revoked for DUI, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, Cert. of insurance, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, Operation of vehicles with safety belts & Display of registration plates (Legible and secure), offenses as of 3-17-2023.
n Norvil Adkins has been charged with Violation of Protective Order UNDER REVIEW, Domestic Battery — Unlawful physical contact of insulting / provoking nature (Family / Household Member), Domestic Assault — Committing violent injury or causing apprehension of same (Family / Household Member), Unlawful injury to or destruction of property & Cruelty to animals,; penalties (Mistreat Misdemeanor), offenses as of 3-14-2023.
n Hilbert Lee Browning has been charged with TWO COUNTS possession of controlled substance UNDER REVIEW, offenses as of 3-16-2023.
n Mary Christine Chandler has been charged with Operation of vehicle without evidences of registration & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offenses as of 3-15-2023.
n Tommy Edward Clark has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, No vehicle insurance, Improper use of evidences of reg. (misdemeanor), Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & Operation of vehicles with safety belts, offenses as of 3-13-2023.
n Zachary F. Fleming has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, Knowingly providing structure or place for use of controlled substances by others, Operation of vehicles without evidences of reg., No vehicle insurance & Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, offenses as of 3-13-2023.
n Casey Miller has been charged with Drivers must be licensed; motorcycle licenses, state id & Improper use of evidences of reg. (misdemeanor), offenses as of 3-14-2023.
n Harold Alan Price has been charged with Solid Waste Management — Administrative Violation, offense as of 3-6-2023.
n Billy Stowers Jr. has been charged with ALL UNDER REVIEW offenses as of 3-10-2023: TWO COUNTS EACH — Failure to check & Illegal possession.