LAND TRANSFERS
Fee deed 1/6 of 19 ac. Between G. Russell Rollyson Jr. & Co. — Prospector LLC and Sunshin State Inv. Group LLC Cert. #224996, $50., Carroll Dist., as of 3-3-2022.
Lot 3 deed between Dwight D. & Debora J. Lovejoy and Taric T. Cox & Jada Kikay Wentz, $35,000., Hamlin, Mansion St. 50x132, as of 3-4-2022.
Sur. 2 ac. Deed between Jimmy Mitchell and David Vance, Sheridan Dist., Lower Four Mile, as of 3-4-2022.
1.34 ac. Deed between Leonard & Cindy Workman, $1,000., Laurel Hill Dist., as of 3-7-2022.
1.07 ac. Deed between Marshall D. & Beatrice K. Headley and Beatrice . Headley, Laurel Hill Dist., as of 3-7-2022.
1.04 & .62 aC. deed between Bobbie & Elizabeth Messinger and Bobbie Ray Messinger II, $2,000., Carroll Dist., as of 3-7-22.
30 ac. deed between Jerry L. & Barbara Elaine Duncan and Heather Huyser, $115,000, Duval Dist., Sulphur Spg. Br., as of 3-8-2022.
5 ac. deed between Lenora G. Meeks and Barbara B. Vance, $15,000., Laurel Hill Dist., as of 3-8-2022.
23 ac. deed between Benjamin & Paulianne Wilks and Harris Land and Timber Co. LLC Country Land Buyers DBA, $8,800., Sheridan Dist., as of 3-28-2022.
.79 ac. deed between Brenda & Glen Anderson and Stephen M. & Lindsay R. Dunlap, Washington Dist., as of 3-8-2022.
3.4 ac. deed between Michael & Deborah Adkins and Bonnie G. Woodall, $33,000., Carroll Dist., St. Frk., Buffalo Ck., as of 3-8-2022.
deed between Kelly D. Gilkerson and Kelly D. & David Sowards, Carroll Dist., as of 3-10-2022.
2.72 ac. deed between Tina Marie Black & Jonathan Dale Tackett & Tina Marie Black & Jonathan Dale Tackett, Carroll Dist., as of 3-10-2022.
lots 13, 14 & 15 deed between Buster Jr. & Betty Stowers and Edward Truman Lovejoy, Duval Dist., 1.18 & 39 ac., as of 3-10-2022.
12.45, ½, .5, 25, 100, ½ of 104, 4/5 ac. sur big creek, min. ½ of 104, 45 ac. Bee Br. deed between Paul Byrd and George Ted Byrd, Carroll Dist., as of 3-10-2022.
Lots, 4,5,6 &7 deed between Jamie E. Jones & Khristina L. Jones and Jamie E. Jones, $10., Hamlin, Orchard Ave., as of 3-11-2022.
2.75 ac. deed between Clifford & Michele McCormick and Christopher & Ellizabeth McCormick, $25,000., Duval Dist., as of 3-11-2022.
50 ac. deed between Jerome & Teresa Adkins and Michael W. & Kimberly Grace Rakes, Laurel Hill Dist., Corrective deed, as of 3-11-2022.
& 44 ac deed between Stella J. Forest and Edgar Urbina, $20,000., Washinngton Dist., as of 3-11-2022.
4.33 & 1 ac. deed between Justin R. Ferrell and Forrest & Kaitlyn Brianna Campbell, $95,000., Duval Dist., as of 3-11-2022.
Sur. .22 ac. deed between Ronnie Cooper and Nicholas Shawn Jobe, $95,000., West Hamlin, Lower Two Mile, as of 3-11-2022.
76.5 ac. deed between Margaret Parsons and David & Kathleen Parsons, $3,000., Duval Dist., as of 3-11-2022.1/5 int. deed between Timothy, Steven, Bart & Bernie Parsons and David & Kathleen Parsons, $3,000., Sheridan Dist., as of 3-11-2022.
½ of 1/6 of 62.5 ac. deed between Allyson Chandler and Alan Ashworth, Carroll Dist., as of 3-11-2022.
2 ac. deed between Kevin & Kimberly Gillispie and Lennie & Melissa Workman, $10,000., Washington Dist., Ezekial Br., as of 3-14-2022.
deed between Earskell Byrd and George Ted Byrd, Carroll Dist., as of 3-14-2022.
1/6 of 1361.7 ac. (226.95 net ac.) deed between Bruce C. McComas and Noroma Energy LLC, Harts Dist., as of 3-15-2022.
deed between John W. Scites and John W. & Olita Scites, West Hamlin, as of 3-15-2022.
deed between Elizabeth Ann Cummings and Lisa A. Pauley, Duval Dist., as of 3-15-2022.
191.8 ac. deed between Merle Lanagan and Adam W. Lanagan, Union Dist., as of 3-15-2022.
21 ac. deed between Wandle AKA Wondel & Judy Meeks and Christopher Wiegreff, $35,000., Harts Dist., as of 3-16-2022.
.50 ac. deed between Barbara E. Pack and Billy Gene McCallister & Barbara E. Pack, Sheridan Dist., as of 3-16-2022.
1.5 ac. deed between Sammie & Barbara Cole and Sam Albin, $25,000., Washington Dist., as of 3-16-2022.
½ ac. deed between Brandon McNeely and Chase A. & Karessa D. Thompson, $19,000., Duval Dist., Sulphur Spg. as of 3-16-2022.
deed between Ross Adkins and Ross Adkins & Teresa Plumley, Carroll Dist., as of 3-17-2022.
7.01 ac & Right of ways deed between Bruner Land Co., Inc. and Tauna L. Jones & Kristi J. Essex, Duval Dist., as of 3-17-2022.
50, 30, 35.12, 21, 10 & 8 ac. deed between Larry J. McClatchey Dhap. 7 trustee, James D. & Linda C. Smith and 3AJ LLC, Laurel Hill Dist. 10 Mile, as of 3-17-2022.
1.28 ac p/o sur 33.95 ac Trace Fk. deed between Taunya L. Jones & Kristi J. Essex and Bruner Land Co., $1,000., Duval Dist., as of 3-17-2022.
1 ac & 50x99.7x117.7 lot deed between Lanny R. & Monzella Pauley McDougal and Daniel Lee Weaver, Washington Dist., transfer on death, as of 3-17-2022.
1/6 of 62.5 ac. deed between Michael Ashworth and Alan Ashworth, Carroll Dist., as of 3-17-2022.
1/6 of 62.5 ac. deed between Sue Holstein and Alan Ashworth, Carroll Dist., as of 3-17-2022.
1/6 of 62.5 ac. deed between Marlene Adkins and Alan Ashworth, Carroll Dist., as of 3-17-2022.
deed between Nathan C. Jackson and Nathan C. & Sheena L. Madden Jackson, Washington Dist., as of 3-17-2022.
Mineral deed between Peggy Stevens AKA Peggy McCormick and Chad, Douglas S. & Josha B. McCormick, Duval Dist., as of 3-17-2022.
Mineral deed between Kenneth Wayne Stevens and Chad, Douglas S. & Josha B. McCormick, Duval Dist., as of 3-17-2022.
.30 ac. deed between Peggy Stevens and McClure-McCormick Fam. Cem., Chad, Douglas S. & Josha B. McCormick, Duval Dist., as of 3-17-2022.
36.16 ac. deed between Peggy Stevens and Chad McCormick, Duval Dist., as of 3-17-2022.
1.49 ac. deed between Peggy Stevens and Douglas Shane McCormick, as of 3-17-2022.
35.03 ac. deed between Peggy Stevens and Joshua Brent McCormick, Duval Dist., as of 3-17-2022.
Deed between William & Tera Baker and Jarred Baker, West Hamlin, as of 3-18-2022.
12.7 ac. deed between Lisa Hughes and Zachary X. & April Lynn Mazza, $65,000., Duval Dist., as of 3-18-2022.
Deed between Timothy G. & Catherine Stevens and Ricki Lee Smith II, Hamlin, as of 3-21-2022.
MAGISTRATE RECORDS
FUGITIVES
Benny Allen Mize has been charged with Fugitive from another state, offense as of 4-28-2022.
FELONIES
Denver Adkins has been charged with Fleeing and Reckless Indifference, offense as of 4-24-2022.
Brandon Steve Vance has been charged with Six counts Obtaining money, property and services by false pretenses; penalties (Theft of Services), Fraud and related activity in connection with access devices (Misdemeanor) & Computer fraud; access to Legislature computer; criminal penalties, offenses as of 3-10-2022.
MISDEMEANORS
Denver Adkins has been charged with Obstructing officer; penalties; definitions, Knowingly or intentionally possessing controlled substance without valid prescription & Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, offenses as of 4-24-2022.
Roger Lee Bryant has been charged with Improper use or evidences of registration (misdemeanor), Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, Operation of vehicles with safety seats, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, No vehicle insurance, Mufflers; prevention of noise, fumes and smoke & Expiration of registration and cert. of title, offenses as of 4-18-2022.
Edwin Hatfield has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & Cert. of insurance, offenses as of 4-18-2022.
Austin Seth Miller has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, No vehicle insurance, Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, Mufflers; prevention of noise, fumes and smoke, Expiration of registration and certificate of title & Operation without cert. of inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offenses as of 4-14-2022.
James R. Murray has been charged with Engaging in business without a business franchise cert., offense as of 5-18-2021.
James Ryan Shreva has been charged with Criminal penalties (Hatfield & McCoy Authority), offense as of 4-23-2022.
Toby S. Smith has been charged with Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration & No vehicle insurance, offenses as of 4-18-2022.
Kandra Thacker has been charged with Interference with officers or members (WVSP), false information & Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, offense as of 4-28-2022.