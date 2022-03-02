LAND TRANSFERS
.21 ac. deed between Harold Lee Runyon, Jr. & Robin Harbert AKA Robin Justice and Robin Harbert, Washington Dist., as of 12-9-2021.
1.37 ac. deed between Harold Lee Runyon, Jr. & Robin Harbert AKA Robin Justice and Robin Harbert, Washington Dist., as of 12-9-2021.
2 ac. deed between Harold Lee Runyon, Jr. & Robin Harbert AKA Robin Justice and Robin Harbert, Washington Dist., as of 12-9-2021.
5 ac. deed between Harold Lee Runyon, Jr. & Robin Harbert AKA Robin Justice and Robin Harbert, Washington Dist., as of 12-9-2021.
57/100 of 1 ac. deed between Harold Lee Runyon, Jr. & Robin Harbert AKA Robin Justice and Robin Harbert, Washington Dist., as of 12-9-2021.
.57 ac. sur. Deed between Kennith Randall Mullins and Mark A. & Rose Ann Hasan, $1,000., Jefferson Dist., as of 12-9-2021.
50 ac. more or less deed between Linda Gray Lewis and Jerrold A. II, Adam, Carlton A. & Mervin Taylor III, $10,000., Union Dist., as of 12-10-2021.
69 ac. deed between Homer C. Vandergriff Jr. and William Tyler Eldridge, $10., Harts Dist., as of 12-10-2021.
Part of 3 ac. deed between Jessica Rae Nelson & Emily Beth Adams and Emily Beth Adams, $10., Harts Dist., as of 12-10-2021.
180x100 ft. deed between Jessica Rae Nelson & Emily Beth Adams and Jessica Rae Nelson, Harts Dist., as of 12-10-2021.
5 ac. m/l deed between Harry F. & Barbara A. Hunter and William T. Hunter, Harts Dist., as of 12-10-2021.
3 ac. m/l deed between Heather Taylor and Brian Terry, $15,000., Sheridan Dist., as of 12-10-2021.
1 ac. deed between Ronald Ferguson and Daniel & Heather Nicole Farley, $37,000., Laurel Hill Dist., as of 12-10-2021.
166.6 ac. deed between WV EDA and Hatfield McCoy Reg. Rec. Authority, Duval Dist., as of 12-13-2021.
2 acres sur. Deed between Raymond & James E. Scotes & Colletta Whitaker and Colletta Gail & Billy K. Whitaker, carroll Dist., as of 12-13-2021.
51/100 ac. TV FK deed between Marian Garrett, Carol Elizabeth French, Joanne Kay Davis, Joshua, Andrea & Jeffery Kyle Smith & Kelly Sadler and Christopher P. & Cynthia S. Stephan, $10., Carroll Dist., as of 12-14-2021.
MAGISTRATE RECORDS
MISDEMEANORS
Edmond Abbott has been charged with Driving too fast for roadway conditions & Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, offenses as of 2-8-2022.
Deborah Lynn Adkins has been charged with Cert. of insurance, Restricted licenses (Expired Operators) & Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), offenses as of 2-11-2022.
Gregory Gene Adkins has been charged with Gross weight — Single axle tridem, offense as of 2-9-2022.
Vernon Lee Cook has been charged with License to be carried and exhibited on demand, No vehicle insurance, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert., penalty for misdemeanor, Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles, applicability of article to farm and road equipment, Display of registration plates (Rear of vehicle), Operation of vehicles with safety belts & Windshields must be unobstructed, offenses as of 2-11-2022.
Austin L. Gilkerson has been charged with Cert. of insurance, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, offenses as of 2-11-2022.
Ryan T. Gillispie has been charged with Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offenses as of 2-10-2022.
Milford Gordon has been charged with Cert. of insurance, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & False certificates, offenses as of 2-12-2022.
Teri L. Halstead has been charged with Cert. of insurance, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offenses as of 2-11-2022.
Hillary D. Justus-Gore has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Cert. of insurance, offenses as of 2-11-2022.
James E. Keaton has been charged with Trespass on property other than structure or conveyance, offense as of 2-16-2022.
Joshua May has been charged with UNDER REVIEW Drugs or controlled substance offense as of 1-15-2022.
Robert E. Miller has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offense as of 2-11-2022.
Dencil Porter has been charged with Cruelty to animals; penalties (Mistreat Misdemeanor), Unlawful running at large or trespassing of livestock on property of other landowners & Unlawful injury to or destruction of property, offenses as of 2-14-2022.