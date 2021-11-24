LAND TRANSFERS
1.13 ac. Deed between Linuel R. & Phyllis Kay Dunlap and Terry & Helen Adams, $30,000., Washington Dist., as of 6-25-2021.
Lot 13 deed between Tammy Bartram and Richard Neil Davis, $12,000., Sheridan Dist., Block 3 Brown City Addn., as of 6-25-21.
1.17 ac. Deed between Maxie Lyle Roberts and Justin R. & Christie Ann Blankenship, $5,500., Carroll Dist., Town Branch, as of 6-25-2021.
Deed between Larry Wade Scaggs and Randall Eric Kirk, Harts Dist., as of 6-25-2021.
Deed between Annette E. McCallister and Sydney Rae McCallister, Hamlin, as of 6-25-2021.
Deed between Annette E. McCallister and Annette E. & Sydney Rae McCallister, Hamlin, as of 6-25-2021.
Deed between Annette McCallister and Shannon McKey, Hamlin, as of 6-25-2021.
20 ac. Deed between Okay Noe II and John T. & Wendy Sue Lambert, $60,000., Laurel Hill Dist., as of 6-25-2021.
7 ac. Deed between Charles & Debbie Cadle and Amy Cummings & Debbie Anderson, $40,500., Carroll Dist., as of 6-28-2021.
0.9 ac. Deed between Jerry L. & Kimberly D. Satterfield and Kip Hansel & Amanda Gail Brown, $15,000., Duval Dist., as of 6-28-2021.
Sur. 4.65 ac. Deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr. and H3 LLC Cert. 2019-S-0000000129, $112.19, Laurel Hill Dist., WS Guyan, as of 6-28-2021.
Sur. 1/10 of 70 ac. Deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr. and H3 LLC Cert. 2019-S-0000000130, $128.80, Sheridan Dist., 4 Mile, as of 6-28-2021.
4 ac. Sur. Deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr. and Volusia Ventures LLC Cert. 2019-S-0000000080, $1,000., Harts Dist., Big Ugly, as of 6-28-2021.
0.488 ac. Sur. Deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr. and Volusia Ventures LLC Cert. 2019-S-0000000107, $202.27, Sheridan Dist., as of 6-28-2021.
4 ac. Deed between Deborah Lynn Adkins and Kathy J. Adkins, $15,000., Carroll Dist., as of 6-28-2021.
Deed between Jeffery & Tammy Dunlap and Robert & Robin Dunlap, Washington Dist., as of 6-29-2021.
4.85 & 1.36 ac. Deed between Mark Meikle and Julie Meikle, Washington Dist., as of 6-29-2021.
2.72 ac. Deed between Amy Boner and Andrew & Amy Boner, Washington Dist., as of 6-29-2021.
1 ac. Deed between Terry Graley and Bruce Holbrook & Elizabeth Beckett, Union Dist., $1,800., as of 6-29-2021.
3.73 ac. Deed between Danny L. & Leslie Ann Slone and Ronnie D. & Albanie Nelson, Sheridan Dist., as of 6-29-2021.
Deed between Douglas A. Adkins and Vanessa Lynn Hensley, Union Dist., as of 6-29-2021.
14.16, 0.70 & .753 ac. Deed between Larry & Sharon Edwards and Heidi N. Edwards, Washington Dist., as of 6-29-2021.
30 ac. Deed between Nellie Marie Casteel Marie Casteel and Brian S. Casteel, Laurel Hill Dist., Wayne Co. will bk. 64 pg. 206, as of 6-30-2021.
500 sq. ft. deed between James Ramey and James Ramey, Carroll Dist., as of 6-30-2021.
119 ac. Deed between Darrell R. McComas and Harold R. McComas, Sheridan Dist., as of 6-30-2021.
OG&M deed between Family Trust of George B. Barankovich & Jennifer AMP IV.LP A. Barankovich, $862.31, Duval & Washington Districts, as of 6-30-2021.
MAGISTRATE RECORDS
MISDEMEANOR CASES
Michael Wheeler has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), Notice of change of address or name (Issuance of License), Notice of change of address or name, Operation of vehicle without required equipment or in unsafe condition, Operation of vehicle with safety belts, No vehicle insurance, Interference with official traffic control devices by infrared or electronic devices, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, offenses as of 11-7-2021.