MAGISTRATE RECORDS
MISDEMEANORS
Darius Dwain Adkins has been charged with Cruelty to animals; penalties (Mistreat Misdemeanor), offense as of 5-22-2022.
Margie Ann Adkins has been charged with Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, Operation of vehicles with safety belts, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, Display of registration plates (Legible and secure), Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), offenses as of 5-14-2022.
Elmer Aleshire Jr. has been charged with Cruelty to animals; penalties (Mistreat Misdemeanor), offense as of 5-22-2022.
Craig L. Aleshire has been charged with Cruelty to animals; penalties (Mistreat Misdemeanor), offense as of 5-22-2022.
Brandon Alan Bell has been charged with No vehicle insurance & Operation of vehicles without evidence of registration, offense as of 5-17-2022.
Dennis Bey has been charged with Cruelty to animals; penalties (Mistreat Misdemeanor), offense as of 5-22-2022.
James Bunting has been charged with Cruelty to animals; penalties (Mistreat Misdemeanor), offense as of 5-22-2022.
Ian Melmige Carlton has been charged with Expiration of registration and certificates of title, offense as of 5-18-2022.
James R. Dalton has been charged with Cruelty to animals; penalties (Mistreat Misdemeanor), offense as of 5-22-2022.
Danny Nathanel Duty has been charged with Fleeing on foot, offense as of 5-20-2022.
Brandon Matthew Flowers has been charged with Cruelty to animals; penalties (Mistreat Misdemeanor), offense as of 5-22-2022.
Jason Freedson has been charged with Criminal penalties (Hatfield and McCoy Authority), offense as of 5-14-2022.
Ashley N. Hammocks has been charged with Cruelty to animals; penalties (Mistreat Misdemeanor), offense as of 5-22-2022.
Cassandra Rochelle Hawks has been charged with Speed limitations generally; penalty (General charge) & UNDER REVIEW Left of center, offenses as of 5-23-2022.
Gary Junior Huffman has been charged with Cruelty to animals; penalties (Mistreat Misdemeanor), offense as of 5-22-2022.
Thomas L. Johnson has been charged with Cruelty to animals; penalties (Mistreat Misdemeanor), offense as of 5-22-2022.
Grayson Chais Kearns has been charged with Cruelty to animals; penalties (Mistreat Misdemeanor), offense as of 5-22-2022.
Roscoe Meade has been charged with Cruelty to animals; penalties (Mistreat Misdemeanor), offense as of 5-22-2022.
Cole Gregory Mitchell has been charged with, under review, six counts of illegal possession of Elk Shed, offenses as of 5-11-2022.
Millard Todd Mitchell has been charged with Knowingly or intentionally possessing controlled substance without valid prescription, offense as of 5-11-2022.
James Neace has been charged with Cruelty to animals; penalties (Mistreat Misdemeanor), offense as of 5-22-2022.
Richard A. Patrick has been charged with Cruelty to animals; penalties (Mistreat Misdemeanor), offense as of 5-22-2022.
Dorothy L. Plumley has been charged with TWO COUNTS Child passenger safety devices required; child safety seats and booster seats, offenses as of 5-18-2022.
Christopher Shane Randolph has been charged with Cruelty to animals; penalties (Mistreat Misdemeanor), offense as of 5-22-2022.
Shawn M. Ratcliff has been charged with Cruelty to animals; penalties (Mistreat Misdemeanor), offense as of 5-22-2022.
Tynq M. Ross has been charged with Knowingly or intentionally possessing controlled substance without valid prescription, offense as of 5-15-2022.
Jacob Hunter Saul has been charged with Driving too fast for roadway conditions, offense as of 5-13-2022.
John Chester Shultz has been charged with Cruelty to animals; penalties (Mistreat Misdemeanor), offense as of 5-22-2022.
Gary Lynn Vance has been charged with Cruelty to animals (5 year possession prohibition) & UNDER REVIEW Cruelty to animals, offenses as of 5-24-2022.
Issiah Lee Vance has been charged with Cruelty to animals (5 year possession prohibition) & UNDER REVIEW Cruelty to animals, offenses as of 5-24-2022.
Jeffrey L. Walton has been charged with Cruelty to animals; penalties (Mistreat Misdemeanor), offense as of 5-22-2022.
Ashley Ann Whitten has been charged with Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, offense as of 5-15-2022.
Andrew Williams has been charged with Driving too fast for roadway conditions & Failure to obey official traffic-control device, offenses as of 5-18-2022.
Randy Lee Wilson has been charged with Cruelty to animals; penalties (Mistreat Misdemeanor), offense as of 5-22-2022.
Jeffrey Allen Woody has been charged with Cruelty to animals; penalties (Mistreat Misdemeanor), offense as of 5-22-2022.
Joshua Aaron Woody has been charged with Cruelty to animals; penalties (Mistreat Misdemeanor), offense as of 5-22-2022.