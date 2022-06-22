MAGISTRATE RECORDS
MISDEMEANORS
Austin Cole Adkins has been charged with Domestic Assault — Committing violent injury or causing apprehension of same (Family/Household Member) & Brandishing deadly weapons; threatening or causing breach of the peace; criminal penalties, offenses as of 6-6-2022.
Margie Ann Adkins has been charged with Mufflers; prevention of noise, fumes and smoke, Windshields must be unobstructed, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, Operation of vehicles with safety belts, Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, No vehicle insurance, Driving while license revoked for DUI & Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), offenses as of 6-2-2022.
Jereme A. Browning has been charged with Willful disruption of governmental processes; penalties & Intoxication or drinking in public places, offenses as of 6-9-2022.
Tasha Danielle Clark has been charged with Speed limitations generally (Country Highway), offense as of 5-7-2022.
Vernon Lee Cook has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked (General) & Display of fictitious cert. of inspection of vehicle, offenses as of 6-1-2022.
Eric M. Galloway has been charged with Limitations on overtaking on left, offense as of 5-28-2022.
Paul R. Haynes has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, Cert. of insurance & Operation of vehicles with safety belts, offenses as of 5-28-2022.
Brittany Leigh Kirk has been charged with Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & No vehicle insurance, offenses as of 5-31-2022.
Allen Parson has been charged with Operation of vehicles with safety belts & Vehicles must stop at through highways; erection of signs, offenses as of 5-24-2022.
Allen Dale Parsons has been charged with False certificates & Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), offenses as of 5-24-2022.
Jason Ratliff has been charged with Cert. of insurance, Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, UNDER REVIEW No proof of Registration, License to be carried and exhibited on demand & Operation of vehicles with safety belts, offenses as of 5-28-2022.
James Allen Shoal has been charged with No passing zones; penalty & Overtaking and passing vehicle proceeding in same direction, offenses as of 6-8-2022.
Michael Sias has been charged with Every motor vehicle, subject to cert. of title provisions; exceptions (farm use), Cert. of insurance & Operation of vehicles with safety belts, offenses as of 5-28-2022.
Amy C. Taylor has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, driving while license suspended or revoked; General & Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, offenses as of 5-24-2022.
Lucas Taylor has been charged with Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, offense as of 6-10-2022.
Sherry Ann Wiley has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offense as of 5-24-2022.
Jeremy franklin Workman has been charged with UNDER REVIEW DUI 1st offense as of 6-9-2022.